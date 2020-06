Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 Bedroom house, newer flooring throughout the first floor, washer and dryer hook up first floor. Nice front and back porch, private backyard fenced on 3 sides. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. No smoking inside, 2 or less pet friendly with breed restrictions, additional rent and a non refundable pet fee. Please TEXT us at 315 690 4950.

Single Family house in Palmyra, great for small family or roommates getting started.