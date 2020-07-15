Apartment List
/
NY
/
oyster bay
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:22 PM

19 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oyster Bay, NY

Finding an apartment in Oyster Bay that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
108 Audrey Avenue
108 Audrey Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Nice small 2 bedrm apt on quiet street. walk to shopping, restaurants, LIRR, beach & park. Yard shared with 2nd floor tenant. absolutely NO smoking. Owner may agree to take pet
Results within 5 miles of Oyster Bay

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Locust Valley
74 Davis Street
74 Davis Street, Locust Valley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
800 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom home in the heart of Locust Valley. Large kitchen with room for a 6 person dining table. Bathroom was gut renovated and kitchen appliances were replaced three years ago. Laundry in basement along with plenty of storage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Jericho
28 CLINTON LN,
28 Clinton Ln, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 bedroom apartment and 2 Bath with pool - Property Id: 182662 Newly renovated with wood flooring, high expansive ceiling in living with two sun windows near the entrance and kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Oyster Bay
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
20 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,774
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,737
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,845
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
13 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,110
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
19 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,385
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
201 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
320 Depot Road
320 Depot Road, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor apartment with private entrance. Brand new carpet, freshly painted, new appliances, tiled bathroom and eat-in kitchen. Laundry room with stackable washer/dryer and additional storage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
8 Surrey Lane
8 Surrey Lane, Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1850 sqft
Beautifully Updated Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Split / Tri-Level House In Quiet Street. Updated & Open Kitchen With Granite Counter Top. New & Updated Bathrooms, Master Bed W/ Full Bath, Bedroom W/ Full Bath, Br, Hallway 1/2 Bath.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
7 Nathan Hale
7 Nathan Hale Dr, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Luxury 3 Story Townhome in the Heart of Huntington Village! 2 Bedroom En-Suites With Full Baths And Large Closets. 9' Ceilings On Main Floor Living Space.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
10 Oakwood Road
10 Oakwood Road, Huntington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2800 sqft
Exceptional home located in Huntington Village! Spacious 4bd/2ba Colonial full of character featuring a Living Rm w/Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Bedroom w/WIC and Full Bathroom on First Floor, Kitchen and Mud Room leading to a flat backyard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
226 New York Avenue
226 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2b, 1ba- Furnished Or Unfurnished Available! New Luxury Rental In The Heart Of Village, Features Onsite Free Energy Gym Membership, A Furnished Rooftop Lounge, Virtual Doorman, Pet Friendly, 10' Ceilings, Over-Sized Sun Flooded Windows, Stainless

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
2 Union Place
2 Union Pl, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Huntington's Luxury Apt w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths Washer & Dryer in Unit. Granite counter tops, hardwood floors, elevator, as well as virtual audio for visitors. Super on site. Short stroll to Huntington Village. Private parking.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
95 E John Street
95 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1890 sqft
Freshly painted Updated kitchen,finished hard woof floors,Spacious 2 story home,4 beds,2 bathroom, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available. Close to LIRR Train Station. Call Today to tour this home!.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
109 Periwinkle Road
109 Periwinkle Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious mint 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath colonial with detached garage. All new wood floors, freshly painted, owner maintains landscaping, cable ready, alarm system. Tenant must use oil company contracted to burner. In ground sprinkler system.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
1010 Madeira Boulevard
1010 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
Desirable Upper Cordova! Beautiful CORNER Unit in The Greens. Newly Painted and carpeted Two Bedroom Two Full Baths, New Stainless Stove, washer/dryer. Country Club Living with clubhouse, restaurant pools, tennis, golf 24/hr security. PET ALLOWED
City Guide for Oyster Bay, NY

If you pay attention to popular culture, you might just know a little something about Oyster Bay already. That's because Billy Joel mentions the town in his song The Ballad of Billy the Kid and parts of the town were used when filming Meet the Parents.

Located on the north shore of Long Island, Oyster Bay is just what you might expect from a lovely beach town on the Long Island Sound. The town is known for its lovely, big homes with green yards and pristine coastline. It's also pretty close to New York City, so it's a popular spot for lots of commuters. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Oyster Bay, NY

Finding an apartment in Oyster Bay that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Oyster Bay 1 BedroomsOyster Bay 2 BedroomsOyster Bay 3 Bedrooms
Oyster Bay Apartments with BalconiesOyster Bay Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOyster Bay Apartments with Parking
Oyster Bay Apartments with Washer-DryersOyster Bay Dog Friendly ApartmentsOyster Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYHuntington Station, NY
Port Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYHewlett, NYOld Greenwich, CTGreat Neck Estates, NYSmithtown, NYSands Point, NYWest Islip, NY
Oceanside, NYFarmingdale, NYPelham Manor, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NYHarrison, NYRoslyn, NYEast Meadow, NYPort Washington North, NYManhasset, NYSyosset, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Iona College