Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Montgomery Country Privacy Minutes to Village with Restaurants, Shops and Activities Spacious Home, Privacy and Schools. Charming Farmhouse with Porch and Lawns to enjoy Outdoor living & VIEW Rental property goes to the Stone wall, before the Farm Buildings Barns and Farm buildings are not included in the rental See Pictures ** Good CREDIT & References & Required ** PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE IN THE DRIVEWAY ~ UNLESS YOU HAVE ~ A CONFIRMED APPOINTMENT~ Thank you