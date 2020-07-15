Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground

Marion Manor Estates offers affordable family living in our spacious one, two, and three bedroom garden style apartments as well as our two bedroom townhomes. Our homes are equipped with up to date kitchens including newer cabinetry as well as energy efficient kitchen appliances. Our property amenities include a community room, laundry facilities and a playground for the kids. We are located in a peaceful country setting, only a short distance from local casinos that provide ample work opportunities. No Pets.



Marion Manor is professionally managed and maintained by CRM Rental Management Inc.. To apply you may download an application to print or fill it out on line at www.crmrentalmgmt.com and send it in immediately If you have any questions please email us at a MarionManor@crmrentalmgmt.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2084420)