Oneida County, NY
Marion Manor Estates
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

Marion Manor Estates

130 Marion Manor · (315) 361-5094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

130 Marion Manor, Oneida County, NY 13421

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bedroom · Avail. now

$713

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
playground
clubhouse
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Marion Manor Estates offers affordable family living in our spacious one, two, and three bedroom garden style apartments as well as our two bedroom townhomes. Our homes are equipped with up to date kitchens including newer cabinetry as well as energy efficient kitchen appliances. Our property amenities include a community room, laundry facilities and a playground for the kids. We are located in a peaceful country setting, only a short distance from local casinos that provide ample work opportunities. No Pets.

Marion Manor is professionally managed and maintained by CRM Rental Management Inc.. To apply you may download an application to print or fill it out on line at www.crmrentalmgmt.com and send it in immediately If you have any questions please email us at a MarionManor@crmrentalmgmt.com

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marion Manor Estates have any available units?
Marion Manor Estates has a unit available for $713 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Marion Manor Estates have?
Some of Marion Manor Estates's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marion Manor Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Marion Manor Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marion Manor Estates pet-friendly?
No, Marion Manor Estates is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oneida County.
Does Marion Manor Estates offer parking?
Yes, Marion Manor Estates offers parking.
Does Marion Manor Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marion Manor Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marion Manor Estates have a pool?
No, Marion Manor Estates does not have a pool.
Does Marion Manor Estates have accessible units?
No, Marion Manor Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Marion Manor Estates have units with dishwashers?
No, Marion Manor Estates does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Marion Manor Estates have units with air conditioning?
No, Marion Manor Estates does not have units with air conditioning.
