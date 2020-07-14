All apartments in Utica
Deerfield Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Deerfield Place

Open Now until 5pm
1 Patriot Circle · (833) 866-7056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1 Patriot Circle, Utica, NY 12065

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 40F · Avail. now

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1337 sqft

Unit 50F · Avail. now

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1337 sqft

Unit 60F · Avail. now

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1337 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Deerfield Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
new construction
online portal
Embrace the luxurious lifestyle you deserve in a community that offers supreme comfort and convenience. Providing an enticing selection of apartments for rent in Utica, NY, and a superior amenity package, Deerfield Place Apartments doesn’t only meet your expectations; it exceeds them.

Nestled in a refreshing setting away from the beaten path, our one, two, and three-bedroom units will make you feel right at home from the start. Our floor plans are available in garden-style and townhome layouts, so you can easily choose the design you like best. They are extremely spacious, pet-friendly, and feature private entrances, attached garages, along with a balcony or patio opening your living room to the outdoors. As for their finishes, they take your comfort to the next level. Their list includes modern kitchens with stainless-steel appliances and breakfast bars, spa-inspired bathrooms with large bathtubs and showers, and in-unit washers and dryers.

If our household amenities piqued your i

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $500
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Attached Garage for every apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Deerfield Place have any available units?
Deerfield Place has 17 units available starting at $1,760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Deerfield Place have?
Some of Deerfield Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Deerfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
Deerfield Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Deerfield Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Deerfield Place is pet friendly.
Does Deerfield Place offer parking?
Yes, Deerfield Place offers parking.
Does Deerfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Deerfield Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Deerfield Place have a pool?
Yes, Deerfield Place has a pool.
Does Deerfield Place have accessible units?
No, Deerfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does Deerfield Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Deerfield Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Deerfield Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Deerfield Place has units with air conditioning.
