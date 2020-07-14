Amenities
Embrace the luxurious lifestyle you deserve in a community that offers supreme comfort and convenience. Providing an enticing selection of apartments for rent in Utica, NY, and a superior amenity package, Deerfield Place Apartments doesn’t only meet your expectations; it exceeds them.
Nestled in a refreshing setting away from the beaten path, our one, two, and three-bedroom units will make you feel right at home from the start. Our floor plans are available in garden-style and townhome layouts, so you can easily choose the design you like best. They are extremely spacious, pet-friendly, and feature private entrances, attached garages, along with a balcony or patio opening your living room to the outdoors. As for their finishes, they take your comfort to the next level. Their list includes modern kitchens with stainless-steel appliances and breakfast bars, spa-inspired bathrooms with large bathtubs and showers, and in-unit washers and dryers.
If our household amenities piqued your i