Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar dog park e-payments new construction online portal

Embrace the luxurious lifestyle you deserve in a community that offers supreme comfort and convenience. Providing an enticing selection of apartments for rent in Utica, NY, and a superior amenity package, Deerfield Place Apartments doesn’t only meet your expectations; it exceeds them.



Nestled in a refreshing setting away from the beaten path, our one, two, and three-bedroom units will make you feel right at home from the start. Our floor plans are available in garden-style and townhome layouts, so you can easily choose the design you like best. They are extremely spacious, pet-friendly, and feature private entrances, attached garages, along with a balcony or patio opening your living room to the outdoors. As for their finishes, they take your comfort to the next level. Their list includes modern kitchens with stainless-steel appliances and breakfast bars, spa-inspired bathrooms with large bathtubs and showers, and in-unit washers and dryers.



