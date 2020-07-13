/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 PM
37 Apartments for rent in Oceanside, NY with pool
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
29 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,790
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,460
1206 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Oceanside
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
2 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,990
1353 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
5 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
FURNISHED Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3500 or year round 4500 RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
100 W Broadway Boulevard
100 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Triple Mint Duplex in Oceanfront Building Offers Private Outdoor Rooftop Parking Spot, Heated Oceanfront Pool, State of the Art Gym, Sauna, Bike Room.....
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
13 Carousel Ln
13 Carousel Lane, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
fully furnished Sprawling ranch family room formal living room dining room large gourmet kitchen yard with pool
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
854 E Broadway
854 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
Beautiful, renovated and spacious luxury doorman two bedroom 2 bath apartment with formal dining room, a terrace and stunning direct ocean views. Many closets and storage including walk-in.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
220 W Broadway
220 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Fabulous, Redone Unit w/ Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Oven. New Vinyl Floors, 2 New Bathrooms, 3 Large Walk In Closets, New Heat & A/C. Beautiful Ocean View. Parking Spot Included. Light & Bright!
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
650 Shore Road
650 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,800
1 Bedroom
Ask
Oceanfront Building Includes Oceanfront Deck and in Ground Pool with Direct Access To the Beach, Oceanfront Library, Private Saunas and Top of the Line Exclusive Gym With Private Weight Room, Lovely Alcove Studio with an Enclosed Cozy Dreaming Room,
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
360 Shore Road
360 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Summer Rental. Immaculate! Clean, Bright, Furnished Large 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Apartment, Over Sized Terrace With Stunning Ocean Views.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
420 Shore Road
420 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront building!! Very large and spacious unit, large living room, large bedroom, dining area, kitchen, lots of closets, large terrace with waterview, pool , gym, washer/dryer on each floor!!
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
347 Spring Dr
347 Spring Drive, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great apartment in desirable gated, adult community. Sit out on your deck and enjoy the tranquility in this lovely development.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
185 W Park Avenue
185 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
950 sqft
Bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in desirable Park Ave. Bldg. Penthouse unit with City/Bay views. Wood & ceramic floors, Cathedral ceilings, Jacuzzi bath, washer/dryer in unit. Lots of closets/storage.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
750 Lido Boulevard
750 Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
three bedroom two bath with large terrace pool parking private beach
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
100 W Broadway #7Q
100 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$10,000
900 sqft
Newly renovated penthouse duplex with 2 OceanViews and 1.5Bath!! Blocks from train and right on the Boardwalk/Beach. Large IG pool/gym/party rm. Concierge. Parking. Pet at Landlords Discretion. Flexible move in/move out dates, 4-6wks.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
360 Shore Rd 8B
360 Shore Rd, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$12,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTAL Long Beach 360 Shore Rd Now-Oct.1, Pkg inc. - Property Id: 313185 Summer Rental Immaculate & Clean Furnished Large 1 Bedroom, 1.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
1347 Park Street
1347 Park Street, East Atlantic Beach, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
Absolutely Magnificent Summer Rental From August 1st - 30th!!!!! Custom Stone Beach Home On Stunning Large Property In the Atlantic Beach Estates. This 5 Bedroom 3.
Results within 10 miles of Oceanside
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
18 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,778
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,211
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,747
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,084
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,035
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,665
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
$
7 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Levittown
31 Pinetree Lane
31 Pinetree Lane, Levittown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
Whole House Mint Newly Renovated Expanded Large Cape. Offers Eat in Kitchen with Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYValley Stream, NY
Long Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYFarmingdale, NYPelham Manor, NYSea Cliff, NYHarrison, NYRoslyn, NY