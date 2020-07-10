/
apartments with washer dryer
26 Apartments for rent in Ocean Beach, NY with washer-dryer
Ocean Beach
275 Wilmot Road
275 Wilmont Road, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
Beautifully Updated Beach House 1/2 Block from Ocean. Ultra Private Deck Featuring Lush Gardens, Hot Tub & Outdoor Gym.
Ocean Beach
440 Dehnhoff
440 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
Available To Rent For $4,600 Plus Cleaning And Utilities.
Ocean Beach
308 Wilmot
308 Wilmont Road, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright And Airy! Beach Cottage, Cozy, And Clean!
Ocean Beach
969 Surfview Walk
969 Surf View Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Available To Rent Weekly For $6,000. Monthly Rentals For July: $30,000 Or August-Labor Day: $35,000. For The Whole Season: $75,000-80,000. Very Lovely 3 Bedroom With Beautiful Garden And A Hot Tub.
Ocean Beach
281 Wilmot Road
281 Wilmont Road, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
Available To Rent Weekly For $10,000 to $12,000, depending on the week rented. Newly Renovated With A Fabulous Pool And A Large Deck. Perfect For A Big Family! Located On One Of The Best Blocks In Ocean Beach!
Ocean Beach
149 Bungalow Walk
149 Bungalow Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
Weekly Rental For $5,200-$5,600. Monthly Rental For $25,000-$30,000. Seasonal Rental For $60,000. Home Is Newly Renovated And Looking Great! Super Rental For Entire Family.
Ocean Beach
342 Dehnhoff Walk
342 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Available Weekly For Rent For $6,000. Centrally Located. Newly Renovated, Fabulous House For Family Vacations. New Large Screened In Porch For Entertaining. Sleeps 11/12 Comfortable.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Beach
7 E End Walk
7 East End Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
Roll up on your boat, ferry, or private water taxi to this Really special place, owner built place over 50 years ago and it truly reflects the memories of family, friends, and fun! this Bayfront classic is one of the top 3 locations on all of fire
60 Fairway
60 Fairway Avenue, Fire Island, NY
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
Classic FI home! On a great block in Seaview, and only TWO houses from the beach with ocean views!
25 Atlantic
25 Atlantic Avenue, Fire Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Great Location, Very Open & Airy. Thick Foliage For Privacy. Very Close To Ocean Beach Village. This Home Includes 8 Beach Chairs, A Wagon And Beach Umbrella.
40 Crescent Street
40 Crescent Avenue, Fire Island, NY
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
Available To Rent For $7,000 A Week. Available Weeks Are 8/1- 8/9 & 8/16- 8/23. Perfect House For Large Families. Prime Seaview Location.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Beach
24 Sumner Walk
24 Sumner Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Weekly Rental - Beautiful Beach Home With 3 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath And Outdoor Shower (Separate Cottage Is 3rd Bedroom) Located In The East End Of Cherry Grove.
11 Ivy Walk
11 Ivy Walk, Fire Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
WEEKLY RENTAL..Finest new construction in Cherry Grove. A stunning elevated four bedrooms two full baths with central A/C and heated pool. High-end appliances, ice maker, full size washer & dryer, satellite Wi-Fi and HDTV service.
11 Seneca
11 Seneca Street, Fire Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
Perfect beach House For A Large Family. Private, Spacious Deck For Entertaining. Sleeps 12 Comfortably. Enjoy the Outdoor Shower, And Screened In Porch. This Home Includes 8 Bikes, A Wagon, Beach Chairs, And Beach Umbrella.
Results within 10 miles of Ocean Beach
Sayville
142 Marion St
142 Marion Street, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious Colonial located in beautiful Sayville. Close to town, ferries and beaches. First floor has FLR, FDR, EIK, Den with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and sky lights.
Islip
16 Willow Avenue
16 Willow Avenue, Islip, NY
Studio
$2,055
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful building in the Heart of Islip. Near Fine dining, Islip Theatre, Entertainment, Islip LIRR, Sunrise Hwy.
Bay Shore
6 First Avenue
6 1st Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 First Avenue in Bay Shore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Islip
114 Islip Ave
114 Islip Avenue, Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Charming 2nd floor apartment located in Islip. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 Bedrooms. Very close to shopping, restaurants & LIRR. Washer / Dryer being installed.
Central Islip
18 Maple Wing Drive
18 Maple Wing Dr, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Lovely Updated Apartment in Legal-2 Family Townhome in the Park Row Condominium Complex. Features Large Living Room, Dining Room, Updated Kitchen, 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath and Washer and Dryer.
West Islip
23 Sexton Walk
23 Sexton Drive, West Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
BEACHFRONT! Available To Rent Weekly For $5,400. Charming Renovated Home Right On The Beach In Robbin's Rest. The Views Are Incredible! A Special Quiet Oasis That's Still Close To Town!
Brightwaters
31 Hiawatha Drive
31 Hiawatha Drive, Brightwaters, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
2400 sqft
Charming Colonial In Brightwaters Village. Living Room W/ Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, New Eat In Kitchen . Sun Porch, Study. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED!
Oak Beach - Captree
89 Savannah Walk
89 Savannah Walk, Oak Beach-Captree, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
4000 sqft
2015 Built Beach House Diamond Condition. Year Round Lease. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Incredible Views Of Fire Island Inlet, Access To Private Beach. Huge Custom Kitchen, 2 Gas Fireplaces. One Of A Kind Home In Oak Beach Also For Sale For $949,999
East Islip
4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212
4212 Brian Ln, East Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212 in East Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!
Central Islip
3 Hunter Drive
3 Hunter Dr, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1200 sqft
Diamond Ground Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit W/ Full Basement in Gated Community. Open Floor Plan W/New Carpets Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances.
