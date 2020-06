Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Private and Serene Setting long driveway leading back to light Filled home Overlooking 500 Acres of Secluded Trails. This light filled home was renovated in 2007 with new Anderson Windows, Porches and a beautiful Fireplace in Living room. Contemporary design and 2 Exterior Porches enable the owners to view the woods, trees and landscaped rock gardens. There's an 850 sq foot 3 room/ with walk in closet light filled basement 6 large window with separate entrance not included in the tax map square footage which can be converted to an private art studio or workshop.