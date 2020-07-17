All apartments in Northwest Harbor
11 Settlement Court

Location

11 Settlement Court, Northwest Harbor, NY 11937
Northwest Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 4000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy your summer in this stunning 2 Story Contemporary Home! It features a Entry Foyer that leads to over-sized Living Room open w/f 30 ft left hand-side leads to Bar , full bathroom and sitting area, on left side of entrance deep dressing closet, Formal Dining Room, Gourmet Eat-in-kitchen with top of the line S/S Appliances. Second Floor right Separate Master Bedroom with Jacuzzi and Shower, Hallway takes you to the other side of Children quarters 2 Bedrooms and Full Bath. In-ground Pool , Central Air-conditioner, 1 Car Garage Attached .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Settlement Court have any available units?
11 Settlement Court has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11 Settlement Court currently offering any rent specials?
11 Settlement Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Settlement Court pet-friendly?
No, 11 Settlement Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northwest Harbor.
Does 11 Settlement Court offer parking?
Yes, 11 Settlement Court offers parking.
Does 11 Settlement Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Settlement Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Settlement Court have a pool?
Yes, 11 Settlement Court has a pool.
Does 11 Settlement Court have accessible units?
No, 11 Settlement Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Settlement Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Settlement Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Settlement Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 Settlement Court has units with air conditioning.
