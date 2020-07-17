11 Settlement Court

Amenities

Enjoy your summer in this stunning 2 Story Contemporary Home! It features a Entry Foyer that leads to over-sized Living Room open w/f 30 ft left hand-side leads to Bar , full bathroom and sitting area, on left side of entrance deep dressing closet, Formal Dining Room, Gourmet Eat-in-kitchen with top of the line S/S Appliances. Second Floor right Separate Master Bedroom with Jacuzzi and Shower, Hallway takes you to the other side of Children quarters 2 Bedrooms and Full Bath. In-ground Pool , Central Air-conditioner, 1 Car Garage Attached .