Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

31 Apartments for rent in Niskayuna, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Niskayuna apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
14 Units Available
Northside
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,227
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
4 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
2475 Brookshire Drive, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,115
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
875 sqft
The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Willowbrook Terrace
104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, spacious apartment homes feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and vaulted ceilings. Amenities include garage parking, and convenience to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Results within 1 mile of Niskayuna

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
2405 Rosa Road, Ridge Manor Court Unit 2012
2405 Rosa Road, Schenectady County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Niskayuna Schools - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with attached garage. 1440 Sq ft, central air, washer & dryer in each unit. Each Unit has an outside patio to enjoy. Building three has two acres of forest at rear.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union Street
1626 RUGBY RD
1626 Rugby Road, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Recently updated 3 bedroom,1 bath second floor apartment in a two family house. New flooring updated bath, newer appliances, renovated front porch, 2 car off street parking, washer/dryer hookup, additional storage in the basement.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union Street
814 HAMPTON AV
814 Hampton Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Location at its best! A quick and convenient walk to lovely Central Park and within walking distance to shopping and hospital! Recently remodeled and spacious flat with open floor plan and beautiful hardwood floors all throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Niskayuna
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
14 Units Available
Downtown Schenectady
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1254 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
3068 Mcdonald Ave 1
3068 Mcdonald Avenue, Schenectady, NY
1 Bedroom
$895
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) - Property Id: 302913 NO PETS and NO SMOKING Monthly Rent:...... $895 Town:................... 3068 MCDONALD AVENUE #1-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Union Street
1319 Union St D
1319 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Comfortable 2 bedroom in great area - Property Id: 296758 Great Location! Off street parking! Available now is a clean, spacious 2 bedroom apartment. Heat and hot water included. Tons of storage space.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
39 Washington Avenue
39 Washington Avenue, Scotia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
948 sqft
Located in the Village of Pleasantville just 30 miles north of Manhattan & 1 block from Metro North, 39 Washington features BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN luxury units w/ open floor plan, oversized windows, high ceilings w/ LED ceiling lights, living

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
610 SARATOGA RD
610 Saratoga Road, East Glenville, NY
1 Bedroom
$800
Second floor apartment of a three family home available immediately~Clean as a whistle~Brand new shower~Hardwood floors~ Over-sized living room~Non smokers and no pets allowed~Coin operated washer and dryer available~Large driveway for

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
916 Kings Rd #304
916 Kings Road, Rotterdam, NY
1 Bedroom
$885
Available 09/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) - Property Id: 308171 NO PETS and NO SMOKING (AVAILABLE 9/1/20) Monthly Rent:...... $885 Town:................... 916 KINGS ROAD #304-ROTTERDAM School District:..... MOHONASEN Bedrooms:............

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
21 Ashdown Road - 21C
21 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Apartment with heat, hot water and laundry.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
15 Ashdown Road - 15E
15 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1000 sqft
NEW EVERYTHING in top floor unit with lots of sun situated on peaceful grounds; renovated 2 bedroom is available NOW and has gorgeous large kitchen with extra tall new cabinets, new counters, and appliances; new windows throughout and HEAT, HOT

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Stockade
108 UNION ST
108 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to 108 Union, the former Schenectady Courthouse, beautifully restored and renovated into luxury apartments with modern amenities, located in the Historic Stockade neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
4326 Angela Court #4
4326 Angela Court, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269349 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 4326 ANGELA COURT #4-SCHENECTADY School District:.....

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
4351 Angela Court
4351 Angela Court, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 09/01/20 Two Bedroom (First Floor) - Property Id: 312003 Monthly Rent:...... $1100 Town:................... 4351 ANGELA COURT #1-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
249 Mercer Ave A
249 Mercer Avenue, Rotterdam, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 313494 NO SMOKING and NO PETS Monthly Rent:...... $1250 Town:................... 249 MERCER AVENUE A-ROTTERDAM School District:..... MOHONASEN Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........
Results within 10 miles of Niskayuna
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
9 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,587
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
22 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
915 sqft
QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
30 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,128
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 8 at 05:18pm
4 Units Available
Campus Area
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
938 sqft
Off-Campus housing located just one block away from SUNY Albany, Auden Albany provides students with newly renovated and fully furnished residences and access to a diverse range of modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Niskayuna, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Niskayuna apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

