Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1208 19th St

1208 19th Street · (716) 579-8618
Location

1208 19th Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14301
Little Italy

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $875 · Avail. now

$875

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

some paid utils
BIG 3 BEDROOM WHOLE HOUSE - Property Id: 304597

Thank you very much for reaching out to us at Good Living Property Management LLC for your housing needs. We will be showing this property on Tuesdays. Due to Covid-19, we are not conducting any walkthroughs without requirements being met 1st. In order to join the tour, all requirements must be sent through email at goodlivingrent@gmail.com by Monday morning. DO NOT APPLY ONLINE.

Requirements:

2 Valid landlord reference (name, number, office address)
3 months of Income verification (must make 2.5 times the rent to qualify)
Credit Check (provided by you, Credit Karma ok)

Please blur out any personal info such as DOB and SSN.
We look forward to seeing you, have a blessed day, and stay safe!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1208-19th-st-niagara-falls-ny/304597
Property Id 304597

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5957305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

