Amenities

some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

BIG 3 BEDROOM WHOLE HOUSE - Property Id: 304597



Thank you very much for reaching out to us at Good Living Property Management LLC for your housing needs. We will be showing this property on Tuesdays. Due to Covid-19, we are not conducting any walkthroughs without requirements being met 1st. In order to join the tour, all requirements must be sent through email at goodlivingrent@gmail.com by Monday morning. DO NOT APPLY ONLINE.



Requirements:



2 Valid landlord reference (name, number, office address)

3 months of Income verification (must make 2.5 times the rent to qualify)

Credit Check (provided by you, Credit Karma ok)



Please blur out any personal info such as DOB and SSN.

We look forward to seeing you, have a blessed day, and stay safe!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1208-19th-st-niagara-falls-ny/304597

Property Id 304597



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5957305)