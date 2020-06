Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table hot tub sauna

Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room. Tenant pays for gas and electric access to the complex outdoor community pool, clubhouse with kitchen, lounge with pool table, fireplace and TV, exercise room with sauna, steam room and indoor hot tub. Close to PIP, public transportation, shopping