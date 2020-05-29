All apartments in Montauk
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

71 Second House Rd

71 Second House Road · (631) 329-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

71 Second House Road, Montauk, NY 11954
Montauk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$22,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This newly built home promises to be a relaxing retreat with truly majestic pond and ocean views. This upside-down house features a second floor wrap around terrace that's great for gatherings or just lying out and enjoying the sun. Step outside to a spacious backyard that features a boulder wall, creating a private oasis perfect for cookouts. Situated on .33 acres with room for a pool, this house features four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, with a centrally located fireplace and attached garage. This house has everything you need to make it feel like home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Second House Rd have any available units?
71 Second House Rd has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 71 Second House Rd have?
Some of 71 Second House Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Second House Rd currently offering any rent specials?
71 Second House Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Second House Rd pet-friendly?
No, 71 Second House Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montauk.
Does 71 Second House Rd offer parking?
Yes, 71 Second House Rd does offer parking.
Does 71 Second House Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Second House Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Second House Rd have a pool?
Yes, 71 Second House Rd has a pool.
Does 71 Second House Rd have accessible units?
No, 71 Second House Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Second House Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Second House Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Second House Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Second House Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
