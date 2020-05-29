71 Second House Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

This newly built home promises to be a relaxing retreat with truly majestic pond and ocean views. This upside-down house features a second floor wrap around terrace that's great for gatherings or just lying out and enjoying the sun. Step outside to a spacious backyard that features a boulder wall, creating a private oasis perfect for cookouts. Situated on .33 acres with room for a pool, this house features four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, with a centrally located fireplace and attached garage. This house has everything you need to make it feel like home.