Monroe, NY
2 Barnett Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

2 Barnett Drive

2 Barnett Drive · (845) 591-4724
Location

2 Barnett Drive, Monroe, NY 10950
Monroe

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 969 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Close to all modes of transportation for commuters. Move right in to this amazing renovated and Freshly Painted 1st floor unit Large Master with Walk in Closet, Gleaming HARD WOOD FLOORS, renovated bath, and clean as a whistle. Lots of closet space in bedroom, hallway and hall closets. Enjoy your screened in patio area in the summer. New energy efficient wall air conditioners in Living area and Bedroom. Your HEAT, HOT WATER and GARBAGE (dumpsters provided) are INCLUDED in the rent. Don't miss this one. Live here and SAVE for your dream house! Washers and Dryers are in the basement for a reasonable fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Barnett Drive have any available units?
2 Barnett Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Barnett Drive have?
Some of 2 Barnett Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Barnett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2 Barnett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Barnett Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2 Barnett Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 2 Barnett Drive offer parking?
No, 2 Barnett Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2 Barnett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Barnett Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Barnett Drive have a pool?
No, 2 Barnett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2 Barnett Drive have accessible units?
No, 2 Barnett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Barnett Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Barnett Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Barnett Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Barnett Drive has units with air conditioning.
