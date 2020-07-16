2 Barnett Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Close to all modes of transportation for commuters. Move right in to this amazing renovated and Freshly Painted 1st floor unit Large Master with Walk in Closet, Gleaming HARD WOOD FLOORS, renovated bath, and clean as a whistle. Lots of closet space in bedroom, hallway and hall closets. Enjoy your screened in patio area in the summer. New energy efficient wall air conditioners in Living area and Bedroom. Your HEAT, HOT WATER and GARBAGE (dumpsters provided) are INCLUDED in the rent. Don't miss this one. Live here and SAVE for your dream house! Washers and Dryers are in the basement for a reasonable fee.