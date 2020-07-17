67 Goldfinch Drive

Amenities

Welcome to the Shadow Ridge Community! This absolutely adorable ranch shows like a model home.Features include five bedrooms and three full bathrooms, gleaming hardwood floors,. Recent updates include brand new gleaming hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, custom lighting, newly remodeled basement, brand new appliances, fresh paint, etc. Other features include nine foot ceilings, gas fireplace, transit windows, forty-two inch kitchen cabinets, gourmet island, stainless steel appliances, soaking tub, walk-in closets, first floor laundry, dual vanities, custom tiles, deck , concrete patio, two car garage, partially fenced yard and much, much, more.