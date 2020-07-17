All apartments in Monroe County
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:05 PM

67 Goldfinch Drive

67 Goldfinch Drive · (585) 719-3530
Location

67 Goldfinch Drive, Monroe County, NY 14586

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2961 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the Shadow Ridge Community! This absolutely adorable ranch shows like a model home.Features include five bedrooms and three full bathrooms, gleaming hardwood floors,. Recent updates include brand new gleaming hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, custom lighting, newly remodeled basement, brand new appliances, fresh paint, etc. Other features include nine foot ceilings, gas fireplace, transit windows, forty-two inch kitchen cabinets, gourmet island, stainless steel appliances, soaking tub, walk-in closets, first floor laundry, dual vanities, custom tiles, deck , concrete patio, two car garage, partially fenced yard and much, much, more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Goldfinch Drive have any available units?
67 Goldfinch Drive has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 67 Goldfinch Drive have?
Some of 67 Goldfinch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Goldfinch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
67 Goldfinch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Goldfinch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 67 Goldfinch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe County.
Does 67 Goldfinch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 67 Goldfinch Drive offers parking.
Does 67 Goldfinch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Goldfinch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Goldfinch Drive have a pool?
No, 67 Goldfinch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 67 Goldfinch Drive have accessible units?
No, 67 Goldfinch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Goldfinch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Goldfinch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Goldfinch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Goldfinch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
