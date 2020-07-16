All apartments in Monroe County
Find more places like 55 Castleford Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe County, NY
/
55 Castleford Road
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:37 AM

55 Castleford Road

55 Castleford Road · (585) 279-8124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

55 Castleford Road, Monroe County, NY 14616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing totally remodeled 3 bedroom with 2 newly finished and updated full bathrooms. This single family home with NEW CENTRAL AIR, new hardwood on the first floor and a remodeled kitchen with new sink and counter tops plus all newer stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave will knock your socks off! You get a nice eat in kitchen with a deck off the back and sliding glass doors, a 1.5 car detached garage with new door & opener, private back yard, open front porch, 12 course dry bright basement, washer and dryer included, and an amazing locale! Close to everything!!! Due to COVID-19 in-person showings will only be allowed after prospective tenant(s) are approved bare minimum 600 credit score, 3 times rent in verifiable income and landlord reference(s). All pets considered on a case by case basis with an extra fee and extra insurance, renters insurance is a must and tenant pays all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1575
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Castleford Road have any available units?
55 Castleford Road has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Castleford Road have?
Some of 55 Castleford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Castleford Road currently offering any rent specials?
55 Castleford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Castleford Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Castleford Road is pet friendly.
Does 55 Castleford Road offer parking?
Yes, 55 Castleford Road offers parking.
Does 55 Castleford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Castleford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Castleford Road have a pool?
No, 55 Castleford Road does not have a pool.
Does 55 Castleford Road have accessible units?
No, 55 Castleford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Castleford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Castleford Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Castleford Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 55 Castleford Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 55 Castleford Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brockport Crossings Apartments
419 Holley St
Brockport, NY 14420
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr
Webster, NY 14580
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct
Rochester, NY 14586
933 the U
933 University Ave
Rochester, NY 14607
Perinton Manor
62 Manorshire Dr
Fairport, NY 14450
Crossroads Apartments
3563 Big Ridge Road
Spencerport, NY 14559
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir
Webster, NY 14580
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd
Rochester, NY 14623

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, NYWebster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NYCanandaigua, NY
Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYIrondequoit, NYCheektowaga, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeSUNY College at Brockport
Roberts Wesleyan College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity