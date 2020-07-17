5 Phila Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill guest suite media room

Seller allowing in Person Showings

No Utilities Included

EXQUISITE, custom built estate, CLASSIC layout, formal living & dining, STUNNING 2 story foyer & GRAND CENTER STAIRCASE. 1st floor office & CHEF'S DREAM KITCHEN. Huge beautiful GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, center island & butlers pantry! Great for everyday family gatherings & ENTERTAINERS DREAM. Morning Room with full windows with breathtaking views of a custom RESORT backyard, 2 level WATERPROOF PATIO with circular staircase. AMAZING landscape, IN-GROUND POOL. Built-in outdoor swing and grill. Perfect for summer entertaining and day's spent grilling and swimming. RESORT LIVING AT HOME!! Walkout basement with in-law, teen or guest suite, full bath and kitchen area. HOME THEATER furnished with theater seating and equipment included. All high-end appliances, fixtures and UPGRADES throughout the house. Great Location with so much within walking distance and a 3-4 minute car ride. Golf Course, Grocery Store, Gas Station, Post office and much more! Pittsford and Victor are the neighboring towns! This home would be so much more to build today, extremely well maintained, with all upgraded features. Attached a 3D virtual tour and Video!