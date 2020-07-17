All apartments in Monroe County
Find more places like 5 Phila Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe County, NY
/
5 Phila Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:56 AM

5 Phila Street

5 Phila Street · (585) 313-7765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5 Phila Street, Monroe County, NY 14506

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 6087 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
media room
Seller allowing in Person Showings
No Utilities Included
EXQUISITE, custom built estate, CLASSIC layout, formal living & dining, STUNNING 2 story foyer & GRAND CENTER STAIRCASE. 1st floor office & CHEF'S DREAM KITCHEN. Huge beautiful GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, center island & butlers pantry! Great for everyday family gatherings & ENTERTAINERS DREAM. Morning Room with full windows with breathtaking views of a custom RESORT backyard, 2 level WATERPROOF PATIO with circular staircase. AMAZING landscape, IN-GROUND POOL. Built-in outdoor swing and grill. Perfect for summer entertaining and day's spent grilling and swimming. RESORT LIVING AT HOME!! Walkout basement with in-law, teen or guest suite, full bath and kitchen area. HOME THEATER furnished with theater seating and equipment included. All high-end appliances, fixtures and UPGRADES throughout the house. Great Location with so much within walking distance and a 3-4 minute car ride. Golf Course, Grocery Store, Gas Station, Post office and much more! Pittsford and Victor are the neighboring towns! This home would be so much more to build today, extremely well maintained, with all upgraded features. Attached a 3D virtual tour and Video!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Phila Street have any available units?
5 Phila Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Phila Street have?
Some of 5 Phila Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Phila Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 Phila Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Phila Street pet-friendly?
No, 5 Phila Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe County.
Does 5 Phila Street offer parking?
No, 5 Phila Street does not offer parking.
Does 5 Phila Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Phila Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Phila Street have a pool?
Yes, 5 Phila Street has a pool.
Does 5 Phila Street have accessible units?
No, 5 Phila Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Phila Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Phila Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Phila Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Phila Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5 Phila Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr
Rochester, NY 14623
Brockport Crossings Apartments
419 Holley St
Brockport, NY 14420
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd
Webster, NY 14580
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr
Webster, NY 14580
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd
Rochester, NY 14624
Lake Vista Apartments
30 Lake Vista Ct
Rochester, NY 14612
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd
Rochester, NY 14623
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E
East Rochester, NY 14526

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, NYWebster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NYCanandaigua, NY
Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYIrondequoit, NYCheektowaga, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeSUNY College at Brockport
Roberts Wesleyan College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity