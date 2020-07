26 Brickston Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL BRICK-FRONT COLONIAL ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC IN A GREAT LOCATION. THE LARGE OPEN FOYER GREETS YOU TO A BRIGHT LIVING ROOM. 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATHS INVITES YOU AND YOUR FAMILY! GOURMET KITCHEN WITH NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND HIGH-END GRANITE COUNTERTOP. THE LARGE MASTER SUITE OFFERS A WALK-IN CLOSET AND FULL BATH. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY, BIG PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH HALF BATH. PRIVATE BACKYARD FACING WOODED AREA WITH A PATIO AND PLAY-SET. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, PARK ROAD ELEMENTARY, BARKER ROAD MIDDLE, & PITTSFORD MENDON SCHOOLS *CALL LISTING AGENT TO VIEW THE VIDEO* no in-person showings are allowed at this time.