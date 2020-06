Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY Must see beautiful large Freshly painted 2 level town home in exclusive Deer Run over 1800 square feet of living space, open floor plan with cathedral ceiling lovely fireplace enormous dining living room with sliders to back deck .New flooring installed on main level.Master bedroom suite, convenient laundry room on second floor.garage as well as driveway.Add tennis courts a pool and clubhouse and you have resort living at its best TENANT IS REQUIRED TO PAY REALTOR FEE Which is one months rent . MUST HAVE EXCELLENT CREDIT