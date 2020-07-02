All apartments in Middletown
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

39 W Main Street

39 West Main Street · (845) 800-2370
Location

39 West Main Street, Middletown, NY 10940
Middletown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Newly renovated second floor 1 bedroom apartment in the downtown of City of Middletown. All NEW! Spacious 1 bedroom units that features a new kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters, new floor & cabinets. Big tiled bathroom with new toilet, vanity, & shower. This unit includes water! Walk to shops, parks, Paramount theater, as well as the future trails that is planed to go through the downtown area. Only few blocks from OCCC and Touro Medical School. It is in the middle of everything. (At the owner's request applicant must have good credit to be considered.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 W Main Street have any available units?
39 W Main Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 W Main Street have?
Some of 39 W Main Street's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 W Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
39 W Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 W Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 39 W Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middletown.
Does 39 W Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 39 W Main Street offers parking.
Does 39 W Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 W Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 W Main Street have a pool?
No, 39 W Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 39 W Main Street have accessible units?
No, 39 W Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39 W Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 W Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 W Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 W Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
