27 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mastic, NY
Mastic was originally known as the "Forge" and renamed in 1893. This designated New York "hamlet" is tagged as a "CDP" (census-designated place), whose principal governance is provided by the nearby town of Brookhaven.
Neither a town, city or village, it's not exactly a forgotten "no man's land" as Mastic's main identity is bundled with its contiguous neighbors namely Shirley and Mastic Beach. As of the United States (U.S.) Census Bureau's 2010 report, Mastic had 15,481 residents. Mastic's major visitor appeal is its proximity to Fire Island, a unique patch where you can take Rover for a seven mile-long walk on the dog park path and return on an adventurous ferry-ride if you're both too pooped to hoof it back on foot. See more
Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Mastic provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.
Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.
Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Mastic. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.