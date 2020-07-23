Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

27 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mastic, NY

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Mastic provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle wi... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mastic
101 Franklin Avenue
101 Franklin Avenue, Mastic, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
THREE BEDROOMS , TWO FULL BATHS , HUGE DECK ( 16X26 ) CAC, ALL NEW , ALL UTILITIES INC.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mastic
12 Hart Place
12 Hart Place, Mastic, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1125 sqft
owner requests copy of full credit report, references, and proof of resources to pay rent.. home is freshly painted, new carpet, new flooring, new bath
Results within 5 miles of Mastic
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
125 Units Available
Yaphank
The Brio
410 W Princeton Ave, Yaphank, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1436 sqft
Nestled in Yaphank at the heart of Long Island, The Brio brings new style and spirit to the comfort and convenience of the suburbs. Your lifestyle here comes with more space in carriage homes, mid-rise and townhome apartments.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Shirley
448 Lucerne Avenue
448 Lucerne Avenue, Shirley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
harp ranch in desirable location just minutes to the LIE. Built in 1992, this 1,300 square foot home sits on a large, level lot perfect for entertaining.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Yaphank
112 Gerard Rd
112 Gerard Road, Yaphank, NY
Impressive 5 Bedroom 2-1/2 Bath, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Soaring Great Room With GAS/Wood Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen W/ Granite Counters, 1/2 Bath, Bedroom, Master Suite Three Bedrooms Full Bath, Granny Porch, Country Club Backyard

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mastic Beach
145 Cedar Road
145 Cedar Road East, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
759 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom ranch with Eat in kitchen, Living room, Full Bath, Full basement, Sunroom & 2 Car garage with attic space. Tons of storage, nice size yard. Property presently being renovated.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mastic Beach
145 Dogwood Road
145 Dogwood Road East, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom House For rent In Mastic Beach - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5543057)

1 of 3

Last updated April 13 at 12:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Yaphank
51 Crescent Street 51
51 Crescent St, Yaphank, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Lovely 3 bdrm house, Liv Rm, Eik, Full Bath, 3 Bdrms, Full Basement, Brand New Carpet in all bdrms and Liv Rm, Washer & Dryer included, Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal, No pets allowed
Results within 10 miles of Mastic

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Shoreham
9 Tower Hill Road
9 Tower Hill Road, Shoreham, NY
Picturesque Shoreham Village setting located moments to beach club and Village amenities. Stunning turn of the century home has been recently renovated keeping the charm & appeal present. Exquisite details.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Coram
72 Cranberry Cir
72 Cranberry Circle, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1900 sqft
Desirable Brighton Model Located in Gated Community Backing Greenbelt! Hardwood Floors on 1st Floor. 42" Kitchen Cabs. Master Suite w/Upgraded Bath & Walk in Closet. 2 Zone CAC,Full Basement. Garage & Driveway Parking.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Rocky Point
9 3rd Ave
9 3rd Avenue, Rocky Point, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Wonderful rental. 20 minutes to SUNY. Well kept apartment in cape- upper level. 1 month rent, 1 month security, 1 month broker fee.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
939 Dune Road
939 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
Available Only after Labor Day or Extended Season! Newly Decorated Beach Home With Pool With Spectacular Ocean And Bay Views!!! Kitchen & Dining Room, Great Room, First Floor Master Suite, Guest Bedroom & Bath. Wrap Around Deck W Pool.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
675 Dune Rd
675 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
Boasting ocean and bay views from the first level, this oceanfront Post Modern offers an open floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
24 Mercury Ave
24 Mercury Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CLEAN UPDATED ALL NEW APPLIANCE FRESHLY PAINTED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Wading River
128 Creek Road
128 Creek Road, Wading River, NY
An Amazing & Spectacular Beachfront Rental W/Water Views..

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
North Bellport
29 Champlain Avenue
29 Champlin Ave, North Bellport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1562 sqft
Ranch-3 bedrooms-2 full baths-eat in kitchen-formal dining room -living room- office-Beautiful hardwood floors throughout-new kitchen floor and the interior has just been completely painted.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Rocky Point
361 Sound View Drive
361 Soundview Dr, Rocky Point, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
: Beautiful 3 Br, 2 Ba, Waterfront On Li Sound. Steps To Beach. Park-Like Landscaping. Quick Stroll To The Beach. Grill Dinner On The Deck. Watch The Sunset. Fall Asleep To The Sound Of The Waves. Furnished. Sprinkler System. Washer & Dryer.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Coram
242 Mount Sinai Coram Rd
242 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Mint, Large, Upper Level With ample Closet Space, Large Deck to Yard, 2 Full Bath and Beautiful Floors

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Remsenburg - Speonk
62 S Phillips Ave
62 South Phillips Avenue, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
Immaculate Traditional Home Situated On A Very Private Landscaped Acre In The Quaint Hamlet Of Remsenburg.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Remsenburg - Speonk
13 Sandys Lane
13 Sandys Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
Open, Airy, Lovely 6 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Contemporary Home On A Private Acre at the end of a Quiet Cul De Sac Features a Heated In-Ground Pool, Tennis Courts, Hot Tub and an Outdoor Shower. Enjoy the Open Floor Plan.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
561 Dune Road
561 Dune Road, Westhampton, NY
Brand New Construction On Dune Road In Westhampton ..Ocean Front! This Is 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths With Open Living Spaces...Views Galore...Multiple Decks! Just Bring Your Suit And Relax.. Beyond Mint Condition ....Available August to Labor Day ...

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Dune Lane
20 Dune Lane, West Hampton Dunes, NY
COME ON OUT!!! Smack Dab Bay Front w its Own Bay Beach + Terrific Sunsets..Great for Lots of Fun Stuff Incl Swimming...Always a Little Easier than the Ocean which is Colder Longer in Spring +Can Be Wavy! The Ocean Access is Across the Street...

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
782 Dune Road
782 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
Think Beach! Sprawling Beach House In Westhampton Dunes. Great Bedroom Separation. Open Layout. Directly Across The Street From The Ocean Access And Bay Front.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
28 Jagger Ln
28 Jagger Lane, Westhampton, NY
This 6000 sq. ft, 5 B/R,5.5 Bath Manor House has been lovingly restored. Featuring a new Country Kitchen, spacious Dining Rm, Living Rm w/fireplace & family room. Set on 1.
City Guide for Mastic, NY

Mastic was originally known as the "Forge" and renamed in 1893. This designated New York "hamlet" is tagged as a "CDP" (census-designated place), whose principal governance is provided by the nearby town of Brookhaven.

Neither a town, city or village, it's not exactly a forgotten "no man's land" as Mastic's main identity is bundled with its contiguous neighbors namely Shirley and Mastic Beach. As of the United States (U.S.) Census Bureau's 2010 report, Mastic had 15,481 residents. Mastic's major visitor appeal is its proximity to Fire Island, a unique patch where you can take Rover for a seven mile-long walk on the dog park path and return on an adventurous ferry-ride if you're both too pooped to hoof it back on foot. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Mastic, NY

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Mastic provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Mastic. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

