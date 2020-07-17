All apartments in Madison County
2966 Ave.R
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2966 Ave.R

2966 Avery Road · (929) 408-3747
Location

2966 Avery Road, Madison County, NY 13418

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2000 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
Available 07/20/20 Spacious and affordable 2 Bed 1 Bath - - Property Id: 313108

Spacious and affordable 2 Bed 1 Bath - Basement Apartment with separate entrance is available July 20th. Inside the apartment, you will find tile floors throughout the living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom. Outside there is a spacious open back yard. Water and heat are included. Close to Ps 222 Katherine R Snyder School, Jhs 278 Marine Park School, James Madison High School. The B, Q train is conveniently four blocks away, laundry is around the corner. *Sorry, no smoking inside the property, no pets. Convenient for small families.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2966-ave.r-brooklyn-ny/313108
Property Id 313108

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5942666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2966 Ave.R have any available units?
2966 Ave.R has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2966 Ave.R currently offering any rent specials?
2966 Ave.R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2966 Ave.R pet-friendly?
No, 2966 Ave.R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison County.
Does 2966 Ave.R offer parking?
No, 2966 Ave.R does not offer parking.
Does 2966 Ave.R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2966 Ave.R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2966 Ave.R have a pool?
No, 2966 Ave.R does not have a pool.
Does 2966 Ave.R have accessible units?
No, 2966 Ave.R does not have accessible units.
Does 2966 Ave.R have units with dishwashers?
No, 2966 Ave.R does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2966 Ave.R have units with air conditioning?
No, 2966 Ave.R does not have units with air conditioning.
