2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:51 PM
154 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lawrence, NY
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
285 Central Avenue
285 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Lawrence, Spacious Living Room, Close to Railroad, Shopping, Library & Houses of Worship.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
260 Central Avenue
260 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1422 sqft
Luxurious Condominium With 5 Star Amenities, 3rd Floor, 2BR, 2.5 Bath Apt In Elevator Bldg, LR/DR, Wood & Granite Kitchen W/Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Island, Terrace, Washer/Dryer, Beautiful Eye To Detail. Parking & Storage Included.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
349 Central Avenue
349 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Renovated 2BR Apt, Bright & Sunny, SS Appliances, Crown Molding, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
46 Illinois Street
46 Illinois Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Long Beach---West end wide beach block garden level 4 room apartment, Living, EIK, 2 bed, private washer/dryer ,private small backyard , convenient to Ocean, shopping , restaurants, and public transportation,
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
74 Brookline Avenue
74 Brookline Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
East Atlantic Beach Prime location, private beach community, Eff Kitchen, Dinette, Living room, Full Bath, Bedroom, Bedroom w/room off bedroom (baby room, office etc), tenant pays portion of utilities, porch, street parking
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
101 Troy Avenue
101 Troy Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautifully renovated Upstairs Apartment, New Kitchen w/ SS Applicances, Living Room w/ Terrace, Dinette, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bathroom, Washer/Dryer, Shared Use of Yard, One parking spot in driveway, Private Beach Community
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
103 Malone
103 Malone Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Prime E. Atlantic Beach Mint Apartment On First Floor. Spacious Living Room W/ Two Large Bedrooms, EIK, Living Rm, & Full Bath.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Maryland Street
21 Maryland Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Long Beach--at the OCEAN--All new 4 room apartment--large open Living room, Dining area, Fabulous Kitchen, beautiful bath, Be the first to live in this gorgeous garden level apartment. This has it all beautiful appliances, top of the line fixtures.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
606 W Walnut Street
606 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
LONG BEACH -Prime Westholme area near the Beach, main floor 4 room apartment: living room, kitchen with breakfast nook, 2 bedrooms, private washer and dryer, high ceilings, parquet hard wood floors, convenient to public transportation.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
73 Acapulco Street
73 Acapulco Street, Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
1052 sqft
THIS ADORABLE COTTAGE L/R D/R KIT DEN 2 BRM, 2 BTH COULD BE YOURS THIS SUMMER. LOCATED 1 BLOCK FROM A PRIVATE BEACH. PLENTY OF PARKING IN PRIVATE DRIVEWAY.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
48 Vermont St
48 Vermont Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Adorable went end bungalow. Mudroom, 2 Bedrooms, Eik, LR/Dr, front and back entertaining space. Pet friendly.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
69 Indiana Avenue
69 Indiana Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Apt in the Heart of the Westend , Close Proximity to Beach, Stores and Restaurants. Will be painted when Tenant leaves
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
487 5th Ave
487 5th Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Updated 2 Bed 1 Bath 2nd floor apt in the heart of Cedarhurst, New Kitchen with Double Sink New Bath , Washer/ Dryer in Unit
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
641 Chestnut Street
641 Chestnut Street, Cedarhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Townhouse Rental Unit on the First Floor with a private finished basement. Fully Renovated.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
302 Longacre Avenue
302 Longacre Avenue, Woodmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Elevator Brick building with ample street parking, Walk to LIRR, Spacious, quiet & bright 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Aprox 1100 sq ft., Laundry & Storage in the Basement.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Far Rockaway
1 Unit Available
631 B 9th Street
631 Beach 9th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
Brick Elevator building, laundry on the First floor, hardwood Floors, New EIK, Renovated 1.5 Bathrooms, Spacious unit
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
49 Mohawk Avenue
49 Mohawk Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Adorable Two Bedroom, South Side in East Atlantic Beach, Offers Private Beaches, All Season Sunroom, Side Patio! Heat is Included, Tenant pays Gas for Cooking and Electric! Vacant NOW!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
329 New York Avenue
329 New York Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Charming Full House 2 Bedroom Ranch In The West End, Living Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Bath, Enclosed Front Porch, Garage, Driveway, Harwood Floors.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Whole House August $14000 Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
106 Lindell Boulevard
106 Lindell Blvd, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1500 sqft
The Jetties Luxury Townhouse. Two Bedroom. Two Bathroom Duplex. Deck w/ Ocean views. Garage. Driveway. Clean-air Fireplace.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
49 Michigan Street
49 Michigan Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
West End 2 Bedroom Apartment, EIK, Living Room, Walk To Stores, Lower Apartment
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
750 W Broadway
750 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful Ocean View Condo situated on the boardwalk in the desirable Westholme Area. Unit features 2 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths,2 Ocean View Terraces. 1 Terrace from the 1st floor living room the other from the Master Bedroom on the 2nd floor.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
709 W Park Avenue
709 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fabulous Sun-Filled 2 Bedroom in the Desirable Westholme Section of Long Beach. Features Include: Spacious Living Room, Separate Dining Area, Updated Eat in Kitchen, 2 Large Bedrooms, Full Bath, Washer/Dryer, and full use of side patio.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
65 Mohawk Ave
65 Mohawk Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$19,000
Updated and FEMA-Compliant Beach House : New Kitchen, Granite Counter, New Stainless Steel Appliances. New Floors and Windows. Great Room with New Gas Fireplace. Elevator Lift! Side Entrance, and Front Deck.
