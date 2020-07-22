Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:03 PM

21 Luxury Apartments for rent in Larchmont, NY

Luxury apartments in Larchmont offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness cente... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
61 Woodbine Avenue
61 Woodbine Avenue, Larchmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
4889 sqft
Larchmont Manor, Nantucket shingled style riverfront with breathtaking views of the Premium River. grand and elegant 4,889 sq foot home was profiled in Architectural Digest and offers 4 bedrooms, 4.
Results within 1 mile of Larchmont

Last updated October 16 at 10:39 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Hudson Place
10 Hudson Pl, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
4470 sqft
Rebuilt in 2014 by the current owners, this gorgeous colonial is set on a third of an acre steps from Murray Avenue School. Open floor plan, oversized chef's kitchen, and wrap around, bluestone porch make for luxury living in the heart of Larchmont.
Results within 5 miles of Larchmont

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
50 Mount Tom Road
50 Mount Tom Road, Pelham Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
5151 sqft
TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
640 Shore Acres Drive
640 Shore Acres Drive, Mamaroneck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
3125 sqft
Fabulous WATERFRONT rental in Shore Acres! Like being on a vacation every day, this lovely 5 bedroom Colonial has just been totally renovated with new windows, new first floor laundry center, 3 new baths, hardwood floors refinished and freshly

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
423 Boston Post Road #a Road
423 Boston Post Road, Rye, NY
5 Bedrooms
$13,500
5273 sqft
Four year young Colonial-ready to move in. Built by prestigious local builder D&A Development and Design. An inviting front yard welcomes you to 5 bedroom, 4.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
238 Osborn Road
238 Osborn Road, Harrison, NY
4 Bedrooms
$13,500
3800 sqft
Wonderfully spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home set on an attractive 1 acre in sought after Sterling Ridge.

Last updated April 16 at 10:48 AM
1 Unit Available
440 Monterey Avenue
440 Monterey Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
7685 sqft
Come home to a peaceful sanctuary on a coveted corner in Pelham Manor just six blocks from the 29-minute train to NYC.

Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Sands Point
4 Sterling Ln
4 Sterling Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
A Crown Jewel In Harriman Estates,Truly Exquisite John Keane-Built Custom French Manor Home On 2.18 Lush Acres, Set High W/Pool &Beautiful Gardens.
Results within 10 miles of Larchmont

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Magnolia Drive
17 Magnolia Drive, Harrison, NY
5 Bedrooms
$17,000
9000 sqft
Magnificent 9,000 sq ft home in Purchase Estates. Ready to move in. Architectural details complete with coffered ceilings. Mahogany floors in family room. Beautiful moldings enhance the beauty of this exceptional home. Also for sale $2,599,000

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Washington Avenue
23 Washington Avenue, Irvington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
5150 sqft
IRVINGTON NY, A RIVERTOWN VILLAGE along the HUDSON RIVER. This home sits on approx 1 acre in one of the best neighborhoods.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Pondview E
3 Pondview East, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
3779 sqft
A wonderful Springs rental, for a Summer rental the fee is house $1,7000 a month, $16,000 for long term. Light and bright, the house is immaculate and fully furnished. there are two Tennis courts on the grounds.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Plymouth Road
10 Plymouth Road, Harrison, NY
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
7500 sqft
FOR RENT 15k A WEEK OR FOR 3 WEEKS AT 45K. (AUGUST 1-22.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
200 Mountain Road
200 Peter Bont Road, Irvington, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
5401 sqft
NANTUCKET STYLE HOME. Privately tucked yet close to the village on over 1 acre the home is adjacent to the infamous trails of the RIVERTOWNS. This new home contains 5BDRM, 4BATHS, Loft-Style Living w/ Walls of Windows & Mulitple French Doors to Yard.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
219 Fox Meadow Road
219 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY
5 Bedrooms
$11,950
3571 sqft
This Storybook Tudor is filled with old world character and grandeur and is set on one of the most sought after locations in the heart of Scarsdale! The coveted neighborhood is within close walking distance to the train station (0.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor Hills
36 Shorecliff Place
36 Shorecliff Pl, Harbor Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4000 sqft
This newly constructed classic center hall colonial showcased with 4 bedrooms plus a maids room and 4.5 bathrooms. Sits graciously on this water view property.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Sands Point
31 Cornwall Lane
31 Cornwall Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
Great opportunity to rent and enjoy this beautiful furnished or unfurnished 6 Bedroom 4 bath home on one acre+. Only a 35 minute commute to NYC via LIRR. One year rental is $12,500 monthly. Short term rental is $13,500 monthly.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
6 Tideway Street
6 Tideway Street, Kings Point, NY
5 Bedrooms
$11,500
Sprawling Contemporary Ranch On A Quiet & Prestigious Tree-Lined St. in the Village of KP. 5 Bedrooms and 4.5 Baths. Sunny & Open Floor Plan. Perfect For Entertaining.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Plandome Manor
24 Gristmill Lane
24 Gristmill Road, Plandome Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8000 sqft
Set on over an acre of lush waterfront property,this FULLY FURNISHED 8000 sq ft.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Sands Point
12 Hicks Lane
12 Hicks Ln, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
5997 sqft
Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
21540 27th Ave
215-40 27th Avenue, Queens, NY
7 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$48,000
13000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21540 27th Ave in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for luxury apartments in Larchmont, NY

Luxury apartments in Larchmont offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness center, rooftop terraces, covered parking, and doormen.

Finding luxury apartments in Larchmont can be competitive, but there are usually several apartment complexes to choose from. Consider whether or not the amenities inside the apartment are as desirable as the shared amenities. The pool and tennis courts may look fantastic, but your kitchen could need an update. You should also consider the views and whether or not they fit your idea of luxurious living.

If cost is a factor, but you still want a luxury experience, try renting in a more residential neighborhood away from the action. Luxury apartments in Larchmont will be pricey no matter where you look, but some buildings will be less expensive than others

