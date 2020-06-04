46 Front St

Amenities

Country Inn- Cottages! The Orient And East Marion Cottages are spacious and airy with lots of natural light shining through every window, our Orient & East Marion unit feels like your own vacation home. These units boasts 1 bedroom with a flat screen TV and queen-sized wrought iron bed fitted with luxurious linens, 1 full bathroom with large stand-up, ceramic-tiled shower and a claw foot bathtub, large living room area with queen-sized sleeper sofa, plenty of seating and a flat screen TV, brand new full-sized kitchen fully outfitted with dishes, glassware, utensils, pots and pans, stainless steel appliances and dining table to fit six. With a coastal-chic design, this roomy space includes all of the modern amenities that you would want in a home-away-from-home.Rent Monthly or Weekly!!