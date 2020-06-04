All apartments in Jamesport
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:02 AM

46 Front St

46 Front Street · (631) 722-5800
Location

46 Front Street, Jamesport, NY 11901
Jamesport

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Country Inn- Cottages! The Orient And East Marion Cottages are spacious and airy with lots of natural light shining through every window, our Orient & East Marion unit feels like your own vacation home. These units boasts 1 bedroom with a flat screen TV and queen-sized wrought iron bed fitted with luxurious linens, 1 full bathroom with large stand-up, ceramic-tiled shower and a claw foot bathtub, large living room area with queen-sized sleeper sofa, plenty of seating and a flat screen TV, brand new full-sized kitchen fully outfitted with dishes, glassware, utensils, pots and pans, stainless steel appliances and dining table to fit six. With a coastal-chic design, this roomy space includes all of the modern amenities that you would want in a home-away-from-home.Rent Monthly or Weekly!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Front St have any available units?
46 Front St has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 46 Front St currently offering any rent specials?
46 Front St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Front St pet-friendly?
No, 46 Front St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jamesport.
Does 46 Front St offer parking?
Yes, 46 Front St does offer parking.
Does 46 Front St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Front St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Front St have a pool?
No, 46 Front St does not have a pool.
Does 46 Front St have accessible units?
No, 46 Front St does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Front St have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Front St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Front St have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Front St does not have units with air conditioning.
