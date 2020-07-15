/
3 bedroom apartments
45 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Irondequoit, NY
240 Coronado Drive
240 Coronado Drive, Irondequoit, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1286 sqft
Rarely available single family ranch in West Irondequoit school district available July 15th! Fresh as a daisy. New paint, new carpet, sparkling clean updated kitchen and bathroom. 3 spacious bdrms with hardwood floors. Large living/dining combo.
Results within 1 mile of Irondequoit
Group 14621
54 Arbutus St
54 Arbutus Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1268 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Single Family Home. A roomy kitchen with good sized dining room and living room. Bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. **Note: This unit has not been made ready yet.
Culver-Winton-Main
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.
Culver-Winton-Main
330 Merchants Road
330 Merchants Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1381 sqft
Beautifully updated single family with three bedroom one and a half bath with single car. Excellent natural light and character compliment the updated kitchen, bath, and interior.
Results within 5 miles of Irondequoit
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1336 sqft
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
19th Ward
87 Paige St
87 Paige Street, Rochester, NY
87 Paige St Available 08/15/20 *Beautiful, Completely Remodeled 5 bed/ 2 bath!!* - The home is undergoing a COMPLETE, high end renovation!!! *Offered fully furnished for $2100 a month or unfurnished for $1900 *Fully fenced backyard on a dead end
Upper Monroe
32 Engel Place
32 Engel Place, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1296 sqft
32 Engel Place Available 08/01/20 32 Engel Pl. | Single Family | 3 BD/1 BA | - This 3 bedroom single family home is located off of Monroe Ave.
Lyell-Otis
18 Robin St
18 Robin Street, Rochester, NY
Nice 4 bedroom 1 bathroom single family house on the Northwest side. Soon to be freshly painted, after all wallpaper is removed. Cleaned.
NOTA
180 North Goodman Street
180 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
Super nice craftsman style home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Huge living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Beautifully detailed woodwork, pocket doors, built-ins, leaded and stained glass windows.
Park Avenue
186-188 Rutgers - 186 Up
186-188 Rutgers Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom in heart of Park Ave! Avail for immediate move in.
19th Ward
157 Melrose Street
157 Melrose Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1440 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath, hardwood floors, new kitchen, large rooms, lots of character, fenced in back yard, private driveway, separate laundry, snow, lawn & water included. Tenant pays Heat, Gas, Electric.
55 Castleford Road
55 Castleford Road, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1224 sqft
Amazing totally remodeled 3 bedroom with 2 newly finished and updated full bathrooms.
23 Hawkes Trail
23 Hawkes Trail, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1686 sqft
This delightful home located in Webster, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. You are greeted with a very large front yard, and a long driveway with attached garage.
19th Ward
85 Kron St.
85 Kron Street, Rochester, NY
4-Bedroom Single Family Home in the 19th Ward - ****************************** Take Our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.
Cobbs Hill
305 Castlebar Road
305 Castlebar Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1831 sqft
Charming Tudor on beautiful and private lot. Rare to find a lease in the neighborhood. Deteched 2 car garage; full basement; nice 3rd floor for storage. Lawn/landscaping maintenance/snow removal included. Washer/Dryer.
Genesee-Jefferson
84 Stratford Park Monroe County+City of Rochester
84 Stratford Park, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$975
1587 sqft
3 BR / 1 BA Home - This is a three bedroom, one bathroom home in Rochester, NY. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2077437)
1651 Empire Boulevard
1651 Empire Boulevard, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1701 sqft
Newly Renovated House - Move in condition. Convenience Plus! Spacious 3 Bedroom Home For Lease that has been fully renovated and looks and feels brand new.
Park Avenue
180 Harvard Street
180 Harvard Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2556 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in the beautiful Park Avenue neighborhood. Updated kitchen and baths, spacious rooms with hardwood floors.
Park Avenue
56 Vassar Street
56 Vassar Street, Rochester, NY
Fabulous opportunity to rent a large 4 bedroom historic yet updated single-family home on a one way street in the heart of the Park Avenue neighborhood w/ off-street parking. Greenlight high-speed network available.
42 Harwood Lane
42 Harwood Lane, Monroe County, NY
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Full,2Half Bath RANCH! ON QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD CULDESAC! NO PETS, New Paint, New Carpet in several rooms, Meticulously Maintained! Thermo Windows! Large Rooms! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters! Bright Den/Family Room with
Park Avenue
57 Calumet Street
57 Calumet Street, Rochester, NY
HUGE Park Ave Apartment for Rent August 1st in Desirable ABC Streets Neighborhood off Park Avenue! Apartment Includes 2nd & 3rd Floor with Private Balcony. Cathedral Ceiling Living Room & Loft Space.
Upper Monroe
43 Culver Road
43 Culver Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1864 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom apartment covering 2 levels, large living room with fireplace, brand new eat in kitchen, spacious formal dining room, hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms on the first floor and a huge bedroom with walkin closet on the second floor, full
Ellwanger-Barry
713 Meigs St
713 Meigs Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1586 sqft
713 Meigs St Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom 1 bath South Wedge, free laundry, New kitchen and Bath - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Heart of the South Wedge New Cherry Kitchen with Stainless Appliances Dishwasher First Floor Laundry (front load washers) Luxury
