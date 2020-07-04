46 Cecelia Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

12 month or 15 month lease available. I will consider any lease that does not end in late autumn/winter for both our sakes! Available July 1 with early move in possible.



Full house 2 bedrooms approx 1100 sq ft with detached single car garage. 2 Floors -

1st Floor is kitchen with breakfast counter, dining room that opens onto deck and down to fenced in back yard. Living Room with Gas Fireplace (remote control)



Two bedrooms and bathroom are upstairs. High ceilings in master br and bathroom.



Unfinished basement has one storage room and laundry area. Washer/Dryer hookups. There is a washer and dryer you are welcome to use.



This home is about 2 miles walk/ride to Lake Ontario and walking in another direction brings you to Irondquoit Bay. Also in area are East Irondequoit Schools and of course our classic SeaBreeze Amusement Park.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis and would be written by species, name, breed & weight into the lease. (Regretfully, we cannot accept pet giraffes at this point as the last one ate the roof.)



*****This is a NON SMOKING Property*****



This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail Landlord Software. Please apply only through this listing. This listing will not be on CraigsList.