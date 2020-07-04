All apartments in Irondequoit
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

46 Cecelia Terrace

46 Cecelia Terrace · (585) 329-7100
Location

46 Cecelia Terrace, Irondequoit, NY 14622

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
12 month or 15 month lease available. I will consider any lease that does not end in late autumn/winter for both our sakes! Available July 1 with early move in possible.

Full house 2 bedrooms approx 1100 sq ft with detached single car garage. 2 Floors -
1st Floor is kitchen with breakfast counter, dining room that opens onto deck and down to fenced in back yard. Living Room with Gas Fireplace (remote control)

Two bedrooms and bathroom are upstairs. High ceilings in master br and bathroom.

Unfinished basement has one storage room and laundry area. Washer/Dryer hookups. There is a washer and dryer you are welcome to use.

This home is about 2 miles walk/ride to Lake Ontario and walking in another direction brings you to Irondquoit Bay. Also in area are East Irondequoit Schools and of course our classic SeaBreeze Amusement Park.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis and would be written by species, name, breed & weight into the lease. (Regretfully, we cannot accept pet giraffes at this point as the last one ate the roof.)

*****This is a NON SMOKING Property*****

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail Landlord Software. Please apply only through this listing. This listing will not be on CraigsList.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Cecelia Terrace have any available units?
46 Cecelia Terrace has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46 Cecelia Terrace have?
Some of 46 Cecelia Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Cecelia Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
46 Cecelia Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Cecelia Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 Cecelia Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 46 Cecelia Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 46 Cecelia Terrace offers parking.
Does 46 Cecelia Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Cecelia Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Cecelia Terrace have a pool?
No, 46 Cecelia Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 46 Cecelia Terrace have accessible units?
No, 46 Cecelia Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Cecelia Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Cecelia Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Cecelia Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46 Cecelia Terrace has units with air conditioning.
