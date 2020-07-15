All apartments in Hyde Park
Find more places like Hyde Park Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hyde Park, NY
/
Hyde Park Heights
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

Hyde Park Heights

107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office · (845) 245-6224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hyde Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY 12538

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08E · Avail. Aug 14

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 10E · Avail. Aug 5

$1,340

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 11J · Avail. now

$1,385

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04C · Avail. Jul 31

$1,425

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit A05 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,515

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 05B · Avail. Jul 31

$1,525

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hyde Park Heights.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
e-payments
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping. If the bright lights of the big city capture your attention, you will be pleased to know that we are just a short 10 minute drive to the Metro North train station. If you prefer to stay local, we are also minutes away from the Walkway over the Hudson, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Vanderbuilt Estates. Those are just a few of the nearby attractions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
restrictions: 45lb weight limit
Dogs
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds, Pitbull, Doberman, and Rottweiler.
Cats
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 45lb weight limit and two pets max.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hyde Park Heights have any available units?
Hyde Park Heights has 7 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hyde Park Heights have?
Some of Hyde Park Heights's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hyde Park Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Hyde Park Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hyde Park Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Hyde Park Heights is pet friendly.
Does Hyde Park Heights offer parking?
Yes, Hyde Park Heights offers parking.
Does Hyde Park Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hyde Park Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hyde Park Heights have a pool?
No, Hyde Park Heights does not have a pool.
Does Hyde Park Heights have accessible units?
No, Hyde Park Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Hyde Park Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hyde Park Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does Hyde Park Heights have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hyde Park Heights has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Hyde Park Heights?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hyde Park 1 BedroomsHyde Park 2 Bedrooms
Hyde Park Apartments with ParkingHyde Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Hyde Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYMaybrook, NY
Chester, NYPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYFishkill, NYGreenwood Lake, NYMonticello, NYRidgefield, CTWalden, NYBeacon, NYSaugerties, NYCatskill, NYBethel, CT
Lake Carmel, NYPeekskill, NYHudson, NYTorrington, CTKingston, NYSuffern, NYMount Kisco, NYMiddletown, NYPearl River, NYIrvington, NYAirmont, NYHarrison, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeState University of New York at New Paltz
Vassar College
Western Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity