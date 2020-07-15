Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard playground cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly e-payments

Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping. If the bright lights of the big city capture your attention, you will be pleased to know that we are just a short 10 minute drive to the Metro North train station. If you prefer to stay local, we are also minutes away from the Walkway over the Hudson, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Vanderbuilt Estates. Those are just a few of the nearby attractions!