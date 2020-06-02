317-319 Union Street

Amenities

Hudson Short Term Rental - July 3, 2020 through September 30, 2020. Longer term lease available. Charming and contemporary Carriage House for rent, one block from the Warren Street. Furnished. The modern home has 2 br, 2 bath, open floor plan, fenced-in private backyard/garden, gas fireplace, A/C and all of the amenities: Viking stove, dishwasher and washer/dryer. The entire 2nd floor is the master suite w/ separate water closet, walk in shower, walk in soaking tub. Designed by an NYC/Hudson Architect, this charming Carriage House is owned by a former art dealer and collector. The house is full of art and natural light. Two-Story windows frame the gas fireplace and give a view out to the private backyard. Located one block from Warren Street and 4 blocks from the Historic Hudson Train Station and has 2 parking spaces with a charging station for an electric car. (Pets considered)