Hudson, NY
317-319 Union Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:57 AM

317-319 Union Street

317 Union St · (845) 677-6161
Hudson
Location

317 Union St, Hudson, NY 12534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Hudson Short Term Rental - July 3, 2020 through September 30, 2020. Longer term lease available. Charming and contemporary Carriage House for rent, one block from the Warren Street. Furnished. The modern home has 2 br, 2 bath, open floor plan, fenced-in private backyard/garden, gas fireplace, A/C and all of the amenities: Viking stove, dishwasher and washer/dryer. The entire 2nd floor is the master suite w/ separate water closet, walk in shower, walk in soaking tub. Designed by an NYC/Hudson Architect, this charming Carriage House is owned by a former art dealer and collector. The house is full of art and natural light. Two-Story windows frame the gas fireplace and give a view out to the private backyard. Located one block from Warren Street and 4 blocks from the Historic Hudson Train Station and has 2 parking spaces with a charging station for an electric car. (Pets considered)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317-319 Union Street have any available units?
317-319 Union Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 317-319 Union Street have?
Some of 317-319 Union Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317-319 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
317-319 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317-319 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 317-319 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 317-319 Union Street offer parking?
Yes, 317-319 Union Street does offer parking.
Does 317-319 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317-319 Union Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317-319 Union Street have a pool?
No, 317-319 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 317-319 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 317-319 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317-319 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317-319 Union Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 317-319 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 317-319 Union Street has units with air conditioning.
