13 Aitken Avenue.

Gorgeous floor through arts & Crafts style 2 bdrm/1 bath apartment. This entire 2nd floor apartment has original wood floors, woodwork, baseboards, and built-ins. The dining/living rooms boast stylish columned archways, detailed trim work and a bay of windows. There are huge walk in closets, and plenty of cabinetry. The apartment has a separate entrance and exit, as well as two porches, one in the front across the whole building, the other on the back. Both have sweet neighborhood views and green trees. The unit comes with Washer & Dryer in kitchen pantry, as well as a storage closet, plus use for storage in the attic. On one of the prettiest tree lined blocks in Hudson. Walkable to downtown Warren Streets shops, galleries and nightlife, as well as to the shopping centers. 24 hrs notice to show, Available Aug 1st, Yr lease min.