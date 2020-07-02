All apartments in Hudson
13 Aitken Avenue.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

13 Aitken Avenue

13 Aitken Avenue · (518) 697-5068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Hudson
Studio Apartments
Location

13 Aitken Avenue, Hudson, NY 12534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1038 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Gorgeous floor through arts & Crafts style 2 bdrm/1 bath apartment. This entire 2nd floor apartment has original wood floors, woodwork, baseboards, and built-ins. The dining/living rooms boast stylish columned archways, detailed trim work and a bay of windows. There are huge walk in closets, and plenty of cabinetry. The apartment has a separate entrance and exit, as well as two porches, one in the front across the whole building, the other on the back. Both have sweet neighborhood views and green trees. The unit comes with Washer & Dryer in kitchen pantry, as well as a storage closet, plus use for storage in the attic. On one of the prettiest tree lined blocks in Hudson. Walkable to downtown Warren Streets shops, galleries and nightlife, as well as to the shopping centers. 24 hrs notice to show, Available Aug 1st, Yr lease min.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 13 Aitken Avenue have any available units?
13 Aitken Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 Aitken Avenue have?
Some of 13 Aitken Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Aitken Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13 Aitken Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Aitken Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13 Aitken Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does 13 Aitken Avenue offer parking?
No, 13 Aitken Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13 Aitken Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Aitken Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Aitken Avenue have a pool?
No, 13 Aitken Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13 Aitken Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13 Aitken Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Aitken Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Aitken Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Aitken Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Aitken Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

