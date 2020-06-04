6 COMMERCIAL AVE #C

Amenities

Available immediately is this bi-level, three bedroom, one bath apartment with Highland schools. Located on the second floor, offered here are ceramic tiled and hardwood floors, upper level spacious bedroom w/bonus room or large walk in closet and off the street parking in the back of the bldg. Future residents pay their own utilities (gas & electric)**A complete rental application is necessary to rent this unit**All showings are subject to the state's COVID-19 orders, recommendations, guidance, and all CDC and local health mandates and/or guidance regarding listing showings. Agents, please see other remarks.