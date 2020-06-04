All apartments in Highland
6 COMMERCIAL AVE #C
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:51 PM

6 COMMERCIAL AVE #C

6 Commercial Avenue · (845) 454-6334
Location

6 Commercial Avenue, Highland, NY 12528
Highland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1188 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Available immediately is this bi-level, three bedroom, one bath apartment with Highland schools. Located on the second floor, offered here are ceramic tiled and hardwood floors, upper level spacious bedroom w/bonus room or large walk in closet and off the street parking in the back of the bldg. Future residents pay their own utilities (gas & electric)**A complete rental application is necessary to rent this unit**All showings are subject to the state's COVID-19 orders, recommendations, guidance, and all CDC and local health mandates and/or guidance regarding listing showings. Agents, please see other remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

