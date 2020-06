Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities

Gorgeous summer getaway, this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Hampton's house is the place to be! This home features space for 9, eclectic mid-century modern furnishings, and a spacious backyard. Walk to Shinnecock Bay and enjoy an afternoon on the private beach. Ponquogue Beach is but 1.3 miles away, where you can play in the sand and soak up the views. You'll love the proximity to Long Island's best attractions - all just waiting to be explored.