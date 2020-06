Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This Immaculate Easy Care one Story Home is conveniently located Close to Train, Jitney, Shopping, & Library. And is close to Ocean & Bay beaches. Features Large Living Room with oak floors, State of the Art Modern Kitchen, Formal Dining Room opens onto the Eat In Kitchen. Beautiful New Bathroom. And Spacious Master Bedroom. Central Air Conditioning, Large Sundeck with Canvas Awning. Beautiful Private Backyard. Come enjoy your Summer here!