Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Greenwood Lake, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Greenwood Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
3 Fourth Road
3 Fourth Road, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
961 sqft
Private house with Lake and beach access through Wah-Ta-Wah Park. Private partially fenced backyard. Beautiful cathedral ceilings w/skylights in foyer/office area. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and sliding glass doors to deck.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwood Lake

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1850 Lakes Road
1850 Dutch Hollow Road, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
Large Fully renovated second floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with large EIK. Upgraded energy star appliances. Tenant pays for utilities, 1 parking space provided with unit. Centrally local near all shops and transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Greenwood Lake

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
49 South Street
49 South Street, Warwick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
COZY APARTMENT LOCATED BEHIND THE MAIN HOUSE.NO PETS!NO SMOKING!WASHER DRYER AS IS.LANDLORD PREFERS NO LEASE.LANDLORD REQUIRES A 1 TIME LEASING FEE EQUAL TO 1 MONTHS RENT.PICTURES FROM 2018

1 of 1

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
8 Clinton Avenue
8 Clinton Avenue, Warwick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
Cute 2nd Floor Apartment in a Two family home, Located in downtown Warwick Village, Large Bedroom, Walkin Closet, Eat in kitchen, Large bathroom with Tub and Shower. Make this your home. A great place to live, freshly painted.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
22 Spring Street
22 Spring Street, Warwick, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Second floor apartment over Fratello's restaurant, nice village location, close to shops, restaurants and bus stop.
Results within 10 miles of Greenwood Lake
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,420
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Harriman
25 Lexington Hill
25 Lexington Hills Road, Harriman, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
960 sqft
HELLO GORGEOUS! Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 2 full bath END UNIT located on 2nd floor level. This meticulous bright and sunny condo is fussy proof for your most particular renters.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
369 Route 17
369 New York Highway 17, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1462 sqft
Tuxedo! Three bedroom, one full bath duplex apartment with large yard. This home has a new kitchen with oak cabinetry and new carpeting throughout. The living area is a nice size and the home has plenty of natural light.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
302 Old Mill Road
302 Old Mill Road, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Top floor End Unit Very large , open living room has refinished hardwood floors as well as sliding door to balcony and a beautiful wood burning fireplace.Nestled on the side of a hillside with great views is this one bedroom condo unit.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
24 Randall Street
24 Randall Street, Florida, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1728 sqft
HUGE 4/5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Village of Florida. Conveniently located walking distance to the farmers market and all local restaurants and shops.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
707 Route 17
707 Route 17, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
TUXEDO! Bright and sunny second floor apartment with three bedroomS and easy access to public transportation. Located at the northern end of Tuxedo on pretty property with plenty of room for parking plus nice outdoor area.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Monroe
268 Elm Street
268 Elm Street, Monroe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
726 sqft
Pleasant home in prime Monroe location! A great alternative to a condo apartment. Cozy kitchen complete with all appliances open to the living room. 2 nice sized bedrooms and 1 bath.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
20 Nolans Way
20 Nolans Way, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Room to rent in Beautifully updated stone Colonial with plenty of Privacy on 7 acres bordering Harriman State Park.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7204 Richmond Rd
7204 Richmond Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
957 sqft
Welcome To This Lovely Alexandria Main Floor 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Condominium In Building 7 Of Bald Eagle Commons, An Active 55+ Adult Community! This One Cannot Be Missed! Open Living/Dining Room Plus A Roomy Kitchen! Master Bedroom With

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Chester
1507 Whispering Hills Drive
1507 Whispering Hls, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1086 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED UNIT!!! New Kitchen with Granite Counter Top and Stainless Steel Appliances! New Bathrooms! Freshly Painted Throughout Entire Unit! Living Room with Fireplace! Whispering Hills is located close to the major highway with direct

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
11 Melody Ln
11 Melody Lane, Passaic County, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome To This Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Updated Full Bath Ranch Home Near Town Center With Large Level Yard, Florida/3 Season Room, 1 Car Attached Garage, Full Unfinished Basement, Eat-In Kitchen & More! This Home Offers A Spacious Living Room With

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1105 Parkview Drive
1105 Parkview Drive, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
886 sqft
ATTENTION RENTERS! TUXEDO HEIGHTS! Top level of Complex offers a beautiful END UNIT Condo with GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, bright and open floor plan and bonus GARAGE! Large living area has a true WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE to snuggle in front of a cozy

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Chester
3316 Whispering Hills
3316 Whispering Hill, Chester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1331 sqft
Don't miss out on this recently renovated Three bedrooms and Two and half baths plus two car garages end-unit townhouse at Whispering Hills in Chester. Freshened up with new paint interior and New Flooring. Brand new cabinets in the kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Greenwood Lake, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Greenwood Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

