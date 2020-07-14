All apartments in Green Island
Green Island, NY
Rivers Edge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:36 PM

Rivers Edge

Open Now until 5pm
1100 Riverview Dr · (518) 363-7784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Green Island
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY 12183

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1704 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0208 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1087 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0107C · Avail. Sep 15

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1547 sqft

Unit 0906 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1547 sqft

Unit 2107 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1547 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rivers Edge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
garage
on-site laundry
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs, NY. All with the luxurious amenities and maintenance-free living that are the hallmarks of Prime Companies apartment communities. Lease a one-, two-, or three-bedroom luxury, pet-friendly apartment with superb amenities We are still here to help! We are making every effort to be compliant with social distancing recommendations but we can still assist with your needs. For those interested in renting, please call us! We can still discuss availability and email you visual tours of our property to give you a full picture of what we can offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $500 - 1st month's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 redecoration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 + full security
Dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: 1 dog only, no aggressive breeds, 20lbs
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open lot, garages $100. Other, assigned. Reserved, Off Street and Community Parking are available. Please call our Leasing Office for complete parking policy information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rivers Edge have any available units?
Rivers Edge has 7 units available starting at $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Rivers Edge have?
Some of Rivers Edge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rivers Edge currently offering any rent specials?
Rivers Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rivers Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, Rivers Edge is pet friendly.
Does Rivers Edge offer parking?
Yes, Rivers Edge offers parking.
Does Rivers Edge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rivers Edge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rivers Edge have a pool?
Yes, Rivers Edge has a pool.
Does Rivers Edge have accessible units?
No, Rivers Edge does not have accessible units.
Does Rivers Edge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rivers Edge has units with dishwashers.
Does Rivers Edge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rivers Edge has units with air conditioning.
