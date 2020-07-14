Rivers Edge

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access garage on-site laundry

Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs, NY. All with the luxurious amenities and maintenance-free living that are the hallmarks of Prime Companies apartment communities. Lease a one-, two-, or three-bedroom luxury, pet-friendly apartment with superb amenities We are still here to help! We are making every effort to be compliant with social distancing recommendations but we can still assist with your needs. For those interested in renting, please call us! We can still discuss availability and email you visual tours of our property to give you a full picture of what we can offer.