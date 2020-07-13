/
40 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Glen Cove, NY
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
Glen Cove
167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D
167 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
250 sqft
285 Sq Ft// Pets are not allowed at this property.
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
Glen Cove
13 Gabriel Place
13 Gabriel Place, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13 Gabriel Place in Glen Cove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Glen Cove
Bayville
1 Unit Available
Bayville
50-58 Bayville Avenue
50 Bayville Ave, Bayville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Bright One Bedroom apartment on the first floor, freshly painted with private yard and dedicated parking. Blocks away from the Bayville beach, restaurants and park.
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
96 South Street
96 South Street, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Renovated and spacious 1 bedroom apartment. Kitchen, bath and flooring have all been updated. Central a/c and heat with a separate thermostat. Rear southwest exposure make this apartment quiet and bright.
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
14 Bar Beach Rd
14 Bar Beach Road, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Park Section Location!!! This Bright and Sunny Second level apartment features one bedroom, one full bath with full Eat-in-kitchen. Conveniently located near the train, shops, restaurants and parks. Includes Heat!! Not to be missed!!!
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
37 East Main Street
37 East Main Street, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,625
comfortable 1 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor. bright EIK, carpeted living room & bedroom. Landlord pays heat.
Results within 10 miles of Glen Cove
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Chickahominy
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,460
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.
Verified
Last updated July 8 at 09:34pm
3 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,499
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified
Last updated July 8 at 09:34pm
2 Units Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,449
1 Bedroom
$1,749
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:32pm
26 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,538
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,109
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
616 Larchmont Acres B
616 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres - Property Id: 294841 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Bayside
1 Unit Available
Bayside
212-16 36 Avenue
212-16 36th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Cozy 1 Bedroom Unit On The 1st Floor in co-op development. Living room, Eat-in -kitchen, one-bedroom, one bath, Four closets. Hardwood floors. Street parking. Sorry, no smoking. no pets. Tenant pays electricity and cooking gas.
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
629 5th Avenue
629 5th Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 629 5th Avenue in New Hyde Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
65 Hilbert St
65 Hilbert Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Renovated 2nd Floor Apartment. Large Master Bedroom. Large Eat-In-Kitchen. Large Living Room/Dining Area. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Easy Street Parking On Quiet Tree-Lined Block. Heat and Water Included. Tenant pays Gas Cooking and Electric.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
720 Pelham Road
720 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pelham Pointe! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom overlooking the beautifully landscaped grounds! Walk into the entry foyer which leads into the bright living room, hall bathroom and eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
64 Grapal Street
64 Grapal Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Enjoy having all that Rye has to offer at your fingertips - stores - restaurants galore - pubs - Rye Golf - train - Playland Amusement Park - Rye YMCA and Oakland beach! This delightful 1-bedroom apartment with great closets features a white
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
137 Mamaroneck Avenue
137 Mamaroneck Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
Looking for a nice size air conditioned 1 bedroom walk up apartment in the heart of Mamaroneck with plenty of sunlight and an assigned parking spot ? Floodlit Parking, Heat and Hot Water included in rent.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
120 Stonelea Place
120 Stonelea Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
Welcome to Stonelea Manor Cooperative, a tudor style, pre-war building conveniently located across from the Palmer Avenue shopping center. This first floor one bedroom unit offers a living room, bedroom, full bath.
Bayside
1 Unit Available
Bayside
32-24 208th St
32-24 208th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2nd floor apartment with private side entrance. Located across from Bayside HS SD26. Conveniently located near Buses Q28, 31, and 76.
Westbury
1 Unit Available
Westbury
160 Post Avenue
160 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
Studio
$1,000
at the center of Village Westbury ,Commercial office Room (space) located on the second Floor Prime LOcation Near rail Rd Bus stop And Shoping center.
Bayside
1 Unit Available
Bayside
67-27 223 Place
67-27 223rd Place, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Ready to Move In...One bedroom located on the lower level of a garden apartment in Estates at Bayside Coop. Updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, Court Yard Location, one garage parking included with apartment & convenient to all. Must See!
Floral Park
1 Unit Available
Floral Park
87-05 259th Street
87-05 259th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Lovely second floor apartment features living room, dining room, kitchen, one bedroom, office and full bath. Street parking. Convenient location to Floral Park LIRR, shopping and dining.
Bayside
1 Unit Available
Bayside
2907 Bell Blvd 1st Floor
29-07 Bell Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Unit 1st Floor Available 07/15/20 1 Bd 1 Bath Tudor Style Apt in Bayside - July 15 - Property Id: 297422 $1800 / 1br - 800ft - 1 Bedroom Apt in Bayside - Available July 15, 2020 (Bayside, New York) 1BR / 1Ba 800ft Laundry in basement Plenty of
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
218 Harrison Avenue
218 Harrison Avenue, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Great apartment in the downtown Harrison area. This unit is a 3rd floor walk up with a kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Close to train, shops and restaurants. All utilities are included in the rent.
