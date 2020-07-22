Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

12 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Glen Cove, NY

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,600 in Glen Cove is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to as... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Glen Cove
167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D
167 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
250 sqft
285 Sq Ft// Pets are not allowed at this property.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Cove

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayville
355 Bayville Ave
355 Bayville Avenue, Bayville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
450 sqft
Completely Renovated Private Cottage Located by the Beach, Park, Shopping and Restaurants. Features 1 Bedroom, Living Room, Full Bathroom and Kitchen. Gas cooking and Heat. Parking lot. Tenant Responsible for Gas/Electric.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayville
50-58 Bayville Avenue
50 Bayville Ave, Bayville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Bright One Bedroom apartment on the first floor, freshly painted with private yard and dedicated parking. Blocks away from the Bayville beach, restaurants and park.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
14 Bar Beach Rd
14 Bar Beach Road, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Park Section Location!!! This Bright and Sunny Second level apartment features one bedroom, one full bath with full Eat-in-kitchen. Conveniently located near the train, shops, restaurants and parks. Includes Heat!! Not to be missed!!!
Results within 10 miles of Glen Cove
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
26 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,542
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,606
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
4 Units Available
Chickahominy
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,460
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
271
271 New Hyde Park Road, New Hyde Park, NY
Studio
$1,590
100 sqft
Beautiful apt second floor ready to move . Could you call me 347-247-6417

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Pemberwick
62 Caroline Pl
62 Caroline Place, Pemberwick, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Great beautiful house and a great location right on the water recently completely renovated. Only serious inquiries looking for respectful roommates

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
218 Harrison Avenue
218 Harrison Avenue, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Great apartment in the downtown Harrison area. This unit is a 3rd floor walk up with a kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Close to train, shops and restaurants. All utilities are included in the rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Glen Oaks
261-22 Langston Avenue
261-22 Langston Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 261-22 Langston Avenue in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin Square
249 Lenox Pl
249 Lenox Place, Franklin Square, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2nd floor apartment available for rent in franklin square. Features 1br, living room, kitchen, office, full bath, large attic. Tenant pays electric and gas cooking. Street parking. No yard access. No washer/dryer. Cat allowed.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
212-16 36 Avenue
212-16 36th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Cozy 1 Bedroom Unit On The 1st Floor in co-op development. Living room, Eat-in -kitchen, one-bedroom, one bath, Four closets. Hardwood floors. Street parking. Sorry, no smoking. no pets. Tenant pays electricity and cooking gas.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Byram
8 Sherman Avenue
8 Sherman Avenue, Byram, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2242 sqft
This 2 bedroom offers 1 large bedroom, 1 small bedroom and a sizable living room. As a bonus, there is an extra small room in the front of the apartment that serves as a laundry and storage room.
City Guide for Glen Cove, NY

Welcome to Glen Cove, a beautiful little city on Long Island’s north shore where aging mansions and amazing natural beauty create a renter's market fit for kings. If you're ready to live the privileged life, then read on to get all the info you need on renting and living in Glen Cove, New York.

At a glance, Glen Cove is nice, 'burby city where locals can find some amazing apartment rentals. The most difficult decision when renting around here is deciding on the view. It can be a tough choice with apartments that look down on historic mansions, beautiful parks, wooded areas, and, of course, the Long Island Sound. No matter where you rent, a fantastic view almost comes standard with your apartment. One of the most popular places for locals to live is around Morgan Park, which hosts live music on Sunday evenings throughout the summer. There are dozens of little parks and golf courses for those in search of green suburban surroundings, as well as an expansive protected forest area where locals enjoy hiking through woodlands, ponds, streams, marshland, and a stretch of the Long Island Sound shoreline.

As such a spectacular little city, and it's little wonder why it’s in high demand. With just a handful of apartments in town, the law of supply and demand has rental rates soaring.

Though the price of luxury living is high, the perks of luxury living make it all worthwhile. With amenities such as swimming pools, game rooms, movie theaters, and clubhouses, there’s always fun to be had in your own little apartment community. The added convenience of business centers and units that come with their own washer and dryer can make apartment life much easier. These perks, along with all the amenities of the city – beaches, marinas, shopping, fine dining, and easy access to Manhattan – you’re sure to be one happy renter.

Pet-owners will also be happy to know that there are plenty of pet-friendly apartments in the Cove. So feel free to bring along your four-legged family members.

While reading this guide may have been helpful, the best way to experience Glen Cove is to put on your walking shoes and take a stroll through this unique community. So get on out there, and best of luck on the apartment-hunt. Happy hunting!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,600 in Glen Cove, NY

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,600 in Glen Cove is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,600 in Glen Cove in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,600 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

