12 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Glen Cove, NY

Welcome to Glen Cove, a beautiful little city on Long Island’s north shore where aging mansions and amazing natural beauty create a renter's market fit for kings. If you're ready to live the privileged life, then read on to get all the info you need on renting and living in Glen Cove, New York.

At a glance, Glen Cove is nice, 'burby city where locals can find some amazing apartment rentals. The most difficult decision when renting around here is deciding on the view. It can be a tough choice with apartments that look down on historic mansions, beautiful parks, wooded areas, and, of course, the Long Island Sound. No matter where you rent, a fantastic view almost comes standard with your apartment. One of the most popular places for locals to live is around Morgan Park, which hosts live music on Sunday evenings throughout the summer. There are dozens of little parks and golf courses for those in search of green suburban surroundings, as well as an expansive protected forest area where locals enjoy hiking through woodlands, ponds, streams, marshland, and a stretch of the Long Island Sound shoreline.

As such a spectacular little city, and it's little wonder why it’s in high demand. With just a handful of apartments in town, the law of supply and demand has rental rates soaring.

Though the price of luxury living is high, the perks of luxury living make it all worthwhile. With amenities such as swimming pools, game rooms, movie theaters, and clubhouses, there’s always fun to be had in your own little apartment community. The added convenience of business centers and units that come with their own washer and dryer can make apartment life much easier. These perks, along with all the amenities of the city – beaches, marinas, shopping, fine dining, and easy access to Manhattan – you’re sure to be one happy renter.

Pet-owners will also be happy to know that there are plenty of pet-friendly apartments in the Cove. So feel free to bring along your four-legged family members.

While reading this guide may have been helpful, the best way to experience Glen Cove is to put on your walking shoes and take a stroll through this unique community. So get on out there, and best of luck on the apartment-hunt. Happy hunting!

-By Katy Comal See more