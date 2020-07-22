Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

57 Apartments for rent in Fort Salonga, NY with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fort Salonga offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bi... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
10 Milemore Drive
10 Milemore Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
3226 sqft
Amazing opportunity to spend the rest of the summer in your own paradise with 20x40 in-ground, saltwater heated pool, 2200 sq. ft. blue stone patio, covered porch for those rainy days, close to beaches, hiking trails and parks.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
11 Cumberland Street
11 Cumberland Street, Fort Salonga, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
7000 sqft
Serenity,A Custom Built 7000 Sq.Ft. Home.On 9 Acres With Manicured Parklike Grounds.This Gated Property Offers You Total Seclusion For The Utmost In Privacy.Beautiful Kitchen With Center Island To Entertain All .

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
19 Hewitt
19 Hewitt Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious ranch in beach community pets ok Northport Schools large rooms, w/w carpet, cac, fireplace, wall to wall carpet, share utilities, garage and laundry with landlord Close to beach, golf and Village - A Special Way of Life!
Results within 1 mile of Fort Salonga

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
East Northport
76 Keane Ln
76 Keane Lane, East Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom split level. 2 full bathrooms, vaulted ceiling in the family rm, office has side entrance with its own full bath. Large fenced in backyard, New kitchen stove, New vinyl floor and freshly painted walls in the finished Bsm area.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Northport
241 Scudder Avenue
241 Scudder Avenue, Northport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Mint 2 Bedroom, Full Bath, Office, Eat In Kitchen with Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Northport
146 Bayview Avenue
146 Bayview Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
5227 sqft
Freshly Painted and Clean!3 Bedroom Victorian in the Heart of Northport Village overlooking the Harbor & out to the Sound and Connecticut. Master Bedroom opens with French Doors out to a large Terrace w/ spectacular Waterviews.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Northport
30 Hillside Place
30 Hillside Place, Northport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2400 sqft
Young Colonial Victorian Flair, 2008 Built, Front Porch, off street parking and Garage, fenced, Village location Gas Fireplace, Laundry on main, guest bath, Master suite with soaking tub and shower, double sinks, + 3 Bedrooms Full Bath

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Northport
139 Bayview Avenue
139 Bayview Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Northport Village Waterfront attached Duplex, 30'screened porch, western views, 1car garage, rent Inc heat,No smoking,No pets, walk to Main St and yacht club. Village beaches and parks, close to boat ramps, golf courses, train station.

Last updated March 12
1 Unit Available
Kings Park
4 Thistle Ln
4 Thistle Lane, Kings Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Granite/SS EIK, Gleaming HWF, Large family Room, 3 BR, 2 full baths. Quiet neighborhood close to town, LIRR and Pkwy. Large private fenced in yard and wrap around deck.

Last updated January 25
1 Unit Available
East Northport
167 Bellerose Ave
167 Bellerose Avenue, East Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Just Renovated Just Move in All New Washer Dryer in Unit
Results within 5 miles of Fort Salonga

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Greenlawn
87 Clay Pitts Road
87 Clay Pitts Road, Greenlawn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
This Private Beautifully Furnished 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Home is the Perfect Retreat. Updated Kitchen With Hi-End SS Appliances, Granite, Wine Refrigerator, Center Island And More! Open Floor Plan Is Perfect For Entertaining.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Elwood
11 Hammond Road
11 Hammond Road, Elwood, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
Pristine Home In A Very Desirable Area. Close In Proximity To Everything. Completely Renovated.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Kings Park
18 Elm Rd
18 Elm Road, Kings Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Beautifully Updated 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Ranch in Kings Park Sch Dis. Updated EIK w Porcelain tile, granite & new appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Large Family Room w wood burning Fireplace off the EIK and formal dining room.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
139 Lakebridge Dr
139 Lakebridge Drive North, Kings Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Welcome to Country Club Living!!! Beautifully renovated Bristol model. Bright and Spacious!! Entry Hall with half bath.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Commack
44 Bethany Dr
44 Bethany Drive, Commack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
This Colonial home has been updated- it features a in ground heated saltwater pool, 3 bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Den w/ gas fireplace, updated kitchen and bath. School District #10

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Elwood
20 Meadow Haven Ln
20 Meadow Haven Lane, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Everything Is New Inside & Out. New kitchen w/ Soft Close Cabinets. Granite Tops/ Gleaming Hardwood Floors/ New Bath/ Windows/Roof/Siding/Insulation/Recessed Lighting. Elwood Schools

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Northport
59 Lisa Drive
59 Lisa Drive, Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2800 sqft
Lovely condo. Close distance to quaint waterfront Northport Village. Comfortable home LR has fireplace. Small decks off LR and Master bedroom. Beautiful wood floors on main level. Approx 3 miles to Northport LIRR. Generator.

Last updated January 25
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
27 Gazebo Ln
27 Gazebo Lane, Smithtown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Must be 55+ yrs or older to rent in this Adult Community. Young Condo 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths and Full Basement for storage. Gas Heat, CAC, Gas Fireplace, Cement Patio, private Backyard, 1st Floor MBR with Full Bath and Walk-in Closet.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Salonga
Last updated July 22
24 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,803
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Last updated July 22
27 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,515
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Last updated July 22
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,810
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,765
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Melville
108 Brattle Cir
108 Brattle Circle, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
LOCATION, LOCATION In The Desirable West Villages 24/7 Gated Condo Community.It's An Entertainer's Delight with its Open Floor Plan.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
St. James
496 North Country Road
496 Route 25A, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Style Colonial, Large EIK, 5 Brs, wall to wall carpeting & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, absolutely no pets or smoking. Landlord installing new Oil HA heating system. Landlord maintains grounds & grass cuttings.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Huntington
1 Lendale Pl
1 Lendale Place, Huntington, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,350
Bright, open, and spacious! Wonderful Five Bedroom whole house rental in the heart of Huntington available immediately! First floor master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. 2nd first floor bedroom + three additional bedrooms upstairs.
City Guide for Fort Salonga, NY

Fort Salonga got its name from the Revolutionary War fort held by the British and located near the communities of Huntington and Smithtown just above Long Island Sound.

The community of Fort Salonga is a small hamlet and census-designated place in the county of Suffolk, New York on the North Shore of Long Island. A thriving coastal community, at the time of the last major census in 2010, the population was right at 10,000 people. Lovers of fishing and swimming will enjoy plunging on into life here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Fort Salonga, NY

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fort Salonga offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Fort Salonga. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fort Salonga can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

