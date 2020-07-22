57 Apartments for rent in Fort Salonga, NY with washer-dryers
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 31
1 of 9
1 of 17
1 of 22
1 of 2
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 9
1 of 26
1 of 23
1 of 10
1 of 14
1 of 23
Fort Salonga got its name from the Revolutionary War fort held by the British and located near the communities of Huntington and Smithtown just above Long Island Sound.
The community of Fort Salonga is a small hamlet and census-designated place in the county of Suffolk, New York on the North Shore of Long Island. A thriving coastal community, at the time of the last major census in 2010, the population was right at 10,000 people. Lovers of fishing and swimming will enjoy plunging on into life here. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fort Salonga offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Fort Salonga. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fort Salonga can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.