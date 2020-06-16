All apartments in Fairport
56 West Avenue

Location

56 West Avenue, Fairport, NY 14450

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
Live and work with this build to suite custom penthouse apartment with private elevator and 3k sqft commercial building below. Live in the highest point in The Banks of Roselawn West, with striking views of the Canal and Liftbridge. Where else could you live and relocate your business to have both in a single space - reduce your morning commute to zero. The building was designed by J. Foster Warner and the Penthouse will be an all new addition with two beds, two baths and two outdoor patios spaces.
This adaptive reuse project started with an existing brick structure, which allowed for greater material quality, more insulation, and a higher quality of building standards not seen in typical new construction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 West Avenue have any available units?
56 West Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56 West Avenue have?
Some of 56 West Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 West Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
56 West Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 West Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 56 West Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairport.
Does 56 West Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 56 West Avenue does offer parking.
Does 56 West Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 West Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 West Avenue have a pool?
No, 56 West Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 56 West Avenue have accessible units?
No, 56 West Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 56 West Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 West Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 West Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 West Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
