56 West Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking garage new construction

Live and work with this build to suite custom penthouse apartment with private elevator and 3k sqft commercial building below. Live in the highest point in The Banks of Roselawn West, with striking views of the Canal and Liftbridge. Where else could you live and relocate your business to have both in a single space - reduce your morning commute to zero. The building was designed by J. Foster Warner and the Penthouse will be an all new addition with two beds, two baths and two outdoor patios spaces.

This adaptive reuse project started with an existing brick structure, which allowed for greater material quality, more insulation, and a higher quality of building standards not seen in typical new construction.