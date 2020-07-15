2 Lincoln St.

Amenities

FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT NO CREDIT CHECK LOAN - THIS IS A HOUSE YOU CAN MAKE SOME MONEY ON. has great bones but needs someone to give her a makeover to bring out the best she can be. Located on a quiet street, you can use the house for business or home. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, formal dining and living areas plus den/playroom, there is plenty of room for all your needs--plus there is a walk-up attic to give you another 300 sq ft. Light-filled, spacious rooms--just need you to bring it back to life. So if you can swing a hammer this might be the property for you!

This is what flipping is all about. This is a very low cash way to do it. The property sales price is $55,500. (NEW REDUCED PRICE-TAKE A LOOK AND WE CAN TALK SOME BUSINESS) $5500 down, 400 a month. Text me the address and I will call you with the details. Blaine 512 975 9238



(RLNE3696721)