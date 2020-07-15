All apartments in Ellenville
Find more places like 2 Lincoln St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellenville, NY
/
2 Lincoln St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

2 Lincoln St.

2 Lincoln Street · (512) 975-9238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2 Lincoln Street, Ellenville, NY 12428

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Lincoln St. · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT NO CREDIT CHECK LOAN - THIS IS A HOUSE YOU CAN MAKE SOME MONEY ON. has great bones but needs someone to give her a makeover to bring out the best she can be. Located on a quiet street, you can use the house for business or home. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, formal dining and living areas plus den/playroom, there is plenty of room for all your needs--plus there is a walk-up attic to give you another 300 sq ft. Light-filled, spacious rooms--just need you to bring it back to life. So if you can swing a hammer this might be the property for you!
This is what flipping is all about. This is a very low cash way to do it. The property sales price is $55,500. (NEW REDUCED PRICE-TAKE A LOOK AND WE CAN TALK SOME BUSINESS) $5500 down, 400 a month. Text me the address and I will call you with the details. Blaine 512 975 9238

(RLNE3696721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Lincoln St. have any available units?
2 Lincoln St. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2 Lincoln St. currently offering any rent specials?
2 Lincoln St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Lincoln St. pet-friendly?
No, 2 Lincoln St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellenville.
Does 2 Lincoln St. offer parking?
No, 2 Lincoln St. does not offer parking.
Does 2 Lincoln St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Lincoln St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Lincoln St. have a pool?
No, 2 Lincoln St. does not have a pool.
Does 2 Lincoln St. have accessible units?
No, 2 Lincoln St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Lincoln St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Lincoln St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Lincoln St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Lincoln St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2 Lincoln St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYRidgewood, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJTarrytown, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJNew Windsor, NYNewton, NJNew Paltz, NY
Nyack, NYMaybrook, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJChester, NYRiverdale, NJPomona, NYWalden, NYMiddletown, NYMechanicstown, NYMonticello, NYWoodbury, NYLiberty, NY
Newburgh, NYKingston, NYBeacon, NYWarwick, NYFishkill, NYGreenwood Lake, NYHighland Falls, NYHighland Lake, NJSaugerties, NYSloatsburg, NYPeekskill, NYHamburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Sussex County Community CollegeMarist College
State University of New York at New Paltz
Vassar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity