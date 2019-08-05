All apartments in East Rochester
Find more places like 48 Westwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Rochester, NY
/
48 Westwood Dr
Last updated August 5 2019 at 1:16 PM

48 Westwood Dr

48 Westwood Drive · (585) 568-7275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Rochester
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

48 Westwood Drive, East Rochester, NY 14445

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful House in the Historic Forest Hills Neighborhood - Gorgeous 3-bedroom house located in the highly sought after, rarely available Forest Hills neighborhood. This neighborhood reflects the past encompassing design trends of residential neighborhoods from the 1930's. The history of the house speaks for itself when you walk through.

Beautiful hardwood floors, open rooms with gorgeous windows to let in not only light but a view of the lovely wooded community and landscaping in the backyard. The large living room has a cozy fireplace for the tenant's use and is connected to the formal dining room. Perfect for entertaining and walking out into the backyard. The kitchen is updated with new appliances, and connects to a mudroom with first floor laundry for your convenience. Attached you will find a one car garage, perfect for keeping snow off your car in the winter. Entire exterior painting scheduled for this June as well!

This house is close to everything: Wegmans, St. John Fisher and Nazareth colleges, 490, Fairport, Pittsford and many stores and restaurants.

This is another fine property that is professionally managed by G & M Properties. You'll love living in your own single-family home, and still have all the benefits of apartment living like 24-hour, 1-call maintenance and online rent payment.

Call TODAY to schedule your walk-through of this great home!

G&M Properties | (585) 568-7275 | www.gmprop.com

Monthly Rent starting at $2,000. Please call for details.
-------------------------------------------------
**No Pets**
**No Smoking**
**Credit Check / Background Check Required**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4793883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Westwood Dr have any available units?
48 Westwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Rochester, NY.
What amenities does 48 Westwood Dr have?
Some of 48 Westwood Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Westwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
48 Westwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Westwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 48 Westwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Rochester.
Does 48 Westwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 48 Westwood Dr does offer parking.
Does 48 Westwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Westwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Westwood Dr have a pool?
No, 48 Westwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 48 Westwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 48 Westwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Westwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Westwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Westwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Westwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 48 Westwood Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Rochester 1 BedroomsEast Rochester 2 Bedrooms
East Rochester Apartments with GymEast Rochester Dog Friendly Apartments
East Rochester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, NYWebster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NY
Canandaigua, NYBrockport, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYBrighton, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeMonroe Community College
SUNY College at Brockport
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity