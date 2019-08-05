48 Westwood Dr

Amenities

Beautiful House in the Historic Forest Hills Neighborhood - Gorgeous 3-bedroom house located in the highly sought after, rarely available Forest Hills neighborhood. This neighborhood reflects the past encompassing design trends of residential neighborhoods from the 1930's. The history of the house speaks for itself when you walk through.



Beautiful hardwood floors, open rooms with gorgeous windows to let in not only light but a view of the lovely wooded community and landscaping in the backyard. The large living room has a cozy fireplace for the tenant's use and is connected to the formal dining room. Perfect for entertaining and walking out into the backyard. The kitchen is updated with new appliances, and connects to a mudroom with first floor laundry for your convenience. Attached you will find a one car garage, perfect for keeping snow off your car in the winter. Entire exterior painting scheduled for this June as well!



This house is close to everything: Wegmans, St. John Fisher and Nazareth colleges, 490, Fairport, Pittsford and many stores and restaurants.



This is another fine property that is professionally managed by G & M Properties. You'll love living in your own single-family home, and still have all the benefits of apartment living like 24-hour, 1-call maintenance and online rent payment.



Call TODAY to schedule your walk-through of this great home!



Monthly Rent starting at $2,000. Please call for details.

**No Pets**

**No Smoking**

**Credit Check / Background Check Required**



