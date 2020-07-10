/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM
52 Apartments for rent in East Quogue, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
15 Walnut Avenue
15 Walnut Avenue, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$38,000
1800 sqft
Charming East Quogue Village home. A stone's throw from Main Street, the Village Green, Hampton Jitney stop and chic little shops in the Hamptons' quaintest hamlet.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
23 Dune Road
23 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
3000 sqft
A Great House and a Great Spot! A Big Ocean Front Beach House with Hot Tub and Pool Too...8 Bedrooms with Great Separation and Open Layout with Great Comfort for a Lot of People! Perfect for Family Wedding Guests etc etc...
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
29 Whiting Road
29 Whiting Road, East Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fabulous house on the water with a beach at the end of the road. House has 4 beds, 3.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
104 Aerie Way
104 Aerie Way, East Quogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious Bright Upper Unit Condo In 55+ Community.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
162 Chardonnay Dr
162 Chardonnay Drive, East Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
Totally Modern - Like Nothing Else in Southampton Pines. Pristine, light-filled, and turnkey home inside and out. Ideal for entertaining.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
5 Laura Ct
5 Laura Court, East Quogue, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,900
4000 sqft
september- november rental.....Large Contemporary with pool & tennis! utilities paid by landlord...6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, master suite, wood floors, CAC, full finished basement with great entertaining space!
1 of 6
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
63 Old Country Rd
63 Old Country Road, East Quogue, NY
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
The pictures tell the story!
Results within 5 miles of East Quogue
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
9 Sea Breeze Avenue
9 Seabreeze Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
August Rental?? See it TODAY before July tenant moves in!!! All Inclusive!! Foyer, Living/Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen, Full Bath, Bedroom, Upper Level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
27 Kyle Road
27 Kyle Road, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Charming Cottage by the Sea is Minutes from Town & Ponquoque Bridge which leads to Bay, Ocean & Charter Boats. Suitable for 6 Guests.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
2800 sqft
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
8 Old North Hwy
8 Old North Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
What a Spot! Overlooking the Fabulous Peconic with Views Galore...a Renovated Honeymoon Cottage in Great Condition...Open Lay out..Great Deck and Easy Beasy...Enjoy the Fall Foliage ..Gas Heat Central Air.....
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
80 Oneck Road
80 Oneck Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1500 sqft
This Adorable Ranch Is Set In Prime Village Of Westhampton Beach Location. This Cottage Offers Two Bedrooms And Two Baths Living Room With Fireplace, Dining Area And Den. Walk To Main Street.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
7 Pond Road
7 Pond Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 Pond Road in Westhampton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
11 Oakhurst Road
11 Oakhurst Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$45,000
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront beauty on Peconic Bay. Perfect summer retreat. Great for all of your water toys. Close to Meschutt Beach. Amazing sunsets.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
16 Bishop Avenue
16 Bishop Avenue, Westhampton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
Charming,Sunny Westhampton Cottage boasting Cozy, Enclosed Sun-Room, Large Living Room w/Fireplace and exposed beams, wood floors, Dining Room, EIK, 2 Bedrooms+Full Bath. Located across the street from water. Enjoy water views out front.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
101 Potunk Lane
101 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$24,000
Must see this Westhampton Beach Village Charmer. 4 Bedrooms. First Floor En Suite Bedroom, Huge Master on 2nd floor and 2 more bedrooms upstairs. One BR currently has a crib but homeowner will switch out to a bed upon request.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
10 4th Street
10 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2200 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Impeccable Home on the water. In-ground pool, hot tub. Master Suite- Three bedrooms, two full baths in all. Kayak on private lake walk to sandy bay beach, playground, and close to town. Home affords lots of privacy.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Flanders
2025 Flanders Rd
2025 Riverhead Hampton Bays Road, Flanders, NY
4 Bedrooms
$33,000
2200 sqft
summer in the woods. This secluded home has beautiful views of nature with no neighbors and a real east end vibe.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
66 Library Avenue
66 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 66 Library Avenue in Westhampton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
6 Trynz Ln
6 Trynz Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$21,000
2150 sqft
Gorgeous summer getaway, this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Hampton's house is the place to be! This home features space for 9, eclectic mid-century modern furnishings, and a spacious backyard.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
726 Ent Ave
726 Ent Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Private,Beautifully furnished 3 BR,2 newly tiled Full Bath Home w/Modern white kitchen,Living Room w/Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, Wood Burning FP and Dining Area. Screened Sun Room overlooking hydrangea garden.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
25 Squiretown Road
25 Squiretown Road, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
1392 sqft
Single-family house is now available for rent seasonal or year-round. This charming house includes a sunny large back room that doubles as a den and dining room, a walk through the kitchen leads to a light-filled living room.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
572 Montauk Highway
572 West Montauk Highway, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$19,500
2400 sqft
An exception 2 story Cottage. Completely renovated, beautifully furnished and decorated. Every detail has been thought out. And of course perfectly fresh and clean!!! Owner will pay up to $1,500 of utilities per month.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
14 W Argonne Rd
14 Argonne Rd W, Hampton Bays, NY
1 Bedroom
$6,500
This Immaculate Easy Care one Story Home is conveniently located Close to Train, Jitney, Shopping, & Library. And is close to Ocean & Bay beaches.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTNew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CT
Trumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYNaugatuck, CTGroton, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYSt. James, NYGuilford Center, CTPort Jefferson, NYMiller Place, NYMadison Center, CTSmithtown, NY