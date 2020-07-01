Apartment List
34 Apartments for rent in East Greenbush, NY with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbush Station
737 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1200 sqft
Small-town living in historic East Greenbush. Within minutes of downtown Albany. Nearby public parks, landscaped grounds, and a picnic area. Interiors feature hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of East Greenbush
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,165
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Delaware Avenue
57 O Connell Street
57 O'connell Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Specious single family house with 2 br, 2 bath and office space. Completely updated luxury kitchen w/ open floor concept w/ vaulted ceilings.Stainless steel appliances , washer / dryer in unit.

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Delaware Avenue
283 Delaware Ave 1
283 Delaware Ave, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Large 3 bedroom - Property Id: 293118 Beautiful large three bedroom located in Albany. First floor unit with brand new finished hardwood floors and carpet. Great location to local bars and restaurants. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 27

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
327 STATE ST
327 State Street, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
STUNNING BROWNSTONE RENTAL IN THE HEART OF CENTER SQUARE. THIRD FLOOR UNIT W 1600 SF 1 BED 1 BATH HEAT HOT WATER WIFI DIRECT TV AND LAUNDRY ALL INCLUDED. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, LARGE CLOSETS, 12' CEILINGS. CREDIT CK-APPLICATION- REF REQUIRED.

1 of 30

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Albany
370 BROADWAY
370 Broadway, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Luxury living in downtown Albany. 1600 SqFt, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout, powder room and laundry, exposed brick, high ceilings, over sized windows, granite, & open modern floor plan.

1 of 10

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
12 EMMETT ST
12 Emmet Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$999
Are you looking for a 2 bd/1 ba quiet haven to escape the city life while still being only minutes from downtown Albany? Walking distance to great Albany restaurants! A short drive to the state office buildings and other amenities! You will come

1 of 11

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Center Square
175 JAY ST
175 Jay Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$785
Located in the heart of Center Square blocks away from Lark street Washington Park Empire State Plaza and more! Slide away bed Large east facing Studio apartment with heat hot water and electric included.
Results within 10 miles of East Greenbush
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
1 Unit Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
504 Morris St.
504 Morris Street, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
- 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment, Wood Floors, Washer & Dryer Shared Back Yard Rent: $995.00 Pay Your Own Utilities For showings GO TO OUR WEBSITE WWW.518RENTER.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
South Central
116 Washington St 1L
116 Washington St, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
1 sqft
1 bedroom in historic Washington park - Property Id: 104467 Beautiful one bedroom, steps to Washington park and up the block from Russell sage college. Stainless steel appliances and wood floors throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Sheridan Hollow
385 Orange St
385 Orange Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Nice Big 4 bedroom apartment 1st fl Section 8 DSS! - Property Id: 190073 Well Maintained upscale 4 Bedroom apartment 1st floor Specious and homely on a great block in the Heart if Albany. Make this your new home today.

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
South Central
116 Washington St
116 Washington Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484 Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park. Shared outdoor space.

1 of 5

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
West End
794 Livingston Ave
794 Livingston Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
2BR Single Home Available in Albany - Property Id: 276016 Call/Text (518) 282 5625 Located near downtown, you'll be near many great attractions.

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
South Troy
571 First St
571 1st Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
NEW Luxury Apartment! HALF SECURITY! 3 Bedroom! - Property Id: 244424 REDUCED PRICE! NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! HALF SECURITY DEPOSIT for May move-ins! Reach out for Videos and a

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
The Hill
201 10th St
201 10th Street, Troy, NY
8 Bedrooms
$3,150
Newly renovated apartment! - Built in 2016 8 bedroom house available for rent within walking distance to RPI. Ideal location for RPI students! Located at 201 10th Street, this 2 story building is a shared living space with 8 bedrooms total .

1 of 2

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
2 Units Available
Downtown Troy
The River Street Lofts
172 River Street, Troy, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,325
648 sqft
The River Street Lofts is an upscale loft style apartment complex in the heart of downtown Troy. The Lofts feature 20 one bedroom apartments ranging from 750 sqft. to 900 sqft and one studio apartment at 670 sqft.

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
483 State St. #5
483 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
Multi-family building Check out our other listings here: https://qualityaffordablecityhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

1 of 33

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Buckingham Lake - Crestwood
23 Home Ave
23 Home Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
23 Home Ave Available 08/15/20 23 Home Ave Albany, NY 12208 3 bedroom Single Family - 23 Home Ave Albany, NY 12208 Rent: $1975 This 1582 square foot colonial has 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 25

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Beverwyck
347 Manning Blvd
347 Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1232 sqft
4 bedroom single family house Albany NY - 347 Manning Blvd Albany, NY 12206 $1,795.00 A Month Pay your own utilities (water,electric,gas,trash removal) You will be responsible to maintain only your side of yard back of house.

1 of 3

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
The Tilley Lofts
101 1st Street, Watervliet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,055
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
# 201 Available 08/01/20 The Tilley Lofts features 62 upscale apartments in a quiet neighborhood. The one and two bedroom apartments range in size from 750 sqft to 1050 sqft and the lofts range from 1400 sqft to 1600 sqft in size.

1 of 17

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
1239 6TH AV
1239 6th Avenue, Watervliet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Well maintained home that is move in condition and ready for the new renter! Home features large eat in kitchens with pantries, back porch, hardwood floors, vinyl siding, separate utilities, all new double pane insulated tilt in windows, recently
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in East Greenbush, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Greenbush renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

