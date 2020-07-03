All apartments in East Glenville
27 Willowbrook Rd
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

27 Willowbrook Rd

27 Willowbrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

27 Willowbrook Road, East Glenville, NY 12302

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 07/15/20 Burnt Hills SD Single Family Home! Rent NOW! - Property Id: 290271

Beautiful sought after location for this adorable bungalow styled single family home!

Bright and sunny eat in kitchen with white cabinets, fully equipped, incl microwave and dishwasher!

Pristine hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room and formal dining area.

2 Full updated bathrooms. Mudroom and french doors to the back yard, perfect for grilling and entertaining!

Off street parking and 1 car garage.

Gas forced air heat. Washer dryer hook ups in basement.

Small pets welcome Under 25lbs Only! Additional pet deposit required.

To avoid confusion, please only email or contact one agent of the Maddalone Team. If you have been working with another agent and looking at, or discussing another one of our Premiere properties, please feel free to reach back out to them directly with your interest in this home!

Lease Details: Single family homes require tenant to care for lawn, snow removal, and pay all utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290271
Property Id 290271

(RLNE5900191)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

