27 Willowbrook Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Available 07/15/20 Burnt Hills SD Single Family Home! Rent NOW! - Property Id: 290271



Beautiful sought after location for this adorable bungalow styled single family home!



Bright and sunny eat in kitchen with white cabinets, fully equipped, incl microwave and dishwasher!



Pristine hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room and formal dining area.



2 Full updated bathrooms. Mudroom and french doors to the back yard, perfect for grilling and entertaining!



Off street parking and 1 car garage.



Gas forced air heat. Washer dryer hook ups in basement.



Small pets welcome Under 25lbs Only! Additional pet deposit required.



Lease Details: Single family homes require tenant to care for lawn, snow removal, and pay all utilities.

