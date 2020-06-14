33 Apartments for rent in East Garden City, NY with gym
The hamlet of East Garden City, New York, is only 3.03 square miles, but it is home to one of the largest shopping malls in the United States. Roosevelt Field is a behemoth that takes up 2.2 million square feet of retail space and boasts over 270 stores.
The population of East Garden City was 6,028 in 2010, according to the Census. Despite the name, it is not a city but rather an unincorporated area in the northeast part of Hempstead, New York. These areas are called hamlets; think of them as suburbs. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to East Garden City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.