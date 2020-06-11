222 Center Street - 2

Amenities
Covered Front Porch
Off-Street Parking
Garbage Removal
Snow Plowing
Clean HUD-approved one Bedroom Apartment in Corinth, NY.
2nd floor apartment with laminate flooring through out, walk in-closet, and eat-in kitchen. Water, trash, off street parking, and snow removal included. Your pay forced warm air propane or electric heat. one dog which weight does not exceed 45 pounds welcomed with $300 pet deposit and an additional $50 a month.
Cable ready, Refrigerator, Oven / range.
Available NOW
Call Jolene for a showing at 518 seven two seven 0292
Near recently refurbished. Four plex. Convenient location.