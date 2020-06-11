All apartments in Corinth
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

222 Center Street - 2

222 Center Street · (518) 727-0292
Location

222 Center Street, Corinth, NY 12822

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Covered Front Porch
Off-Street Parking
Garbage Removal
Snow Plowing

Clean HUD-approved one Bedroom Apartment in Corinth, NY.
2nd floor apartment with laminate flooring through out, walk in-closet, and eat-in kitchen. Water, trash, off street parking, and snow removal included. Your pay forced warm air propane or electric heat. one dog which weight does not exceed 45 pounds welcomed with $300 pet deposit and an additional $50 a month.
Cable ready, Refrigerator, Oven / range.
Available NOW
Call Jolene for a showing at 518 seven two seven 0292
Near recently refurbished. Four plex. Convenient location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

