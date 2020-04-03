60 Sam Hill Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities hot tub

Spend the summer in a spectacular setting on a private lake in a striking modern house designed by noted architect, Joel Turkel. Inspiring lake views from the double height living room. The well equipped chef's kitchen & dining area open to a magnificent deck overlooking the water for dining or relaxing. First floor full bath & guest bedroom with water views. Upstairs, a private master suite with wall of windows overlooking the lake, spa bathroom with views from soaking tub & shower, walk in closet & private balcony. Two more guest rooms, one with balcony & lake views, & additional bath. First floor pantry & laundry. Additional space & bath on lower level. A private dock for swimming, kayaking, canoeing or fishing with boats & rods provided & end the summer day with an outdoor shower. 20 min to Hudson shops, restaurants, galleries, Amtrak. 15 min to Berkshires. 10 min to Hillsdale restaurants & grocery. 5 min to Copake golf course & farm to table restaurant. Only 2 hours to NYC