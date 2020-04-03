All apartments in Copake Lake
60 Sam Hill Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:36 PM

60 Sam Hill Road

60 Sam Hill Road · (518) 851-2277
Location

60 Sam Hill Road, Copake Lake, NY 12521

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2766 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
Spend the summer in a spectacular setting on a private lake in a striking modern house designed by noted architect, Joel Turkel. Inspiring lake views from the double height living room. The well equipped chef's kitchen & dining area open to a magnificent deck overlooking the water for dining or relaxing. First floor full bath & guest bedroom with water views. Upstairs, a private master suite with wall of windows overlooking the lake, spa bathroom with views from soaking tub & shower, walk in closet & private balcony. Two more guest rooms, one with balcony & lake views, & additional bath. First floor pantry & laundry. Additional space & bath on lower level. A private dock for swimming, kayaking, canoeing or fishing with boats & rods provided & end the summer day with an outdoor shower. 20 min to Hudson shops, restaurants, galleries, Amtrak. 15 min to Berkshires. 10 min to Hillsdale restaurants & grocery. 5 min to Copake golf course & farm to table restaurant. Only 2 hours to NYC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Sam Hill Road have any available units?
60 Sam Hill Road has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 Sam Hill Road have?
Some of 60 Sam Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Sam Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
60 Sam Hill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Sam Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 60 Sam Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Copake Lake.
Does 60 Sam Hill Road offer parking?
No, 60 Sam Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 60 Sam Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Sam Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Sam Hill Road have a pool?
No, 60 Sam Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 60 Sam Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 60 Sam Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Sam Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Sam Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Sam Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Sam Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
