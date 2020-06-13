57 Apartments for rent in Colonie, NY with balcony

The 1960 trustee election in Colonie was decided by drawing lots from a deck of cards. Bill Cook won after drawing the jack of diamonds, beating his opponent's eight of diamonds.

Colonie is a village in Albany County, New York, with a population of 7,793. There are apartment buildings in Albany with a higher population! It's basically a suburb of Albany and was initially developed in 1921 along the Albany-Schenectady Road, or NY Route 5. It's a tiny part of the big cluster of villages that make up the suburban landscape of Albany, and it has a rich history and a quaint, small-town vibe. See more