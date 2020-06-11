All apartments in Cheektowaga
Find more places like 85 Preston Rd - Lower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cheektowaga, NY
/
85 Preston Rd - Lower
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

85 Preston Rd - Lower

85 Preston Road · (716) 222-2489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cheektowaga
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

85 Preston Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14215
Pine Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1036 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
FOR RENT: Large 2 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in the Town of Cheektowaga! Property features natural hardwood floors, formal living and dining rooms, good sized bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, shared off-street parking and laundry hook-ups in basement. Enjoy warm summer nights on your front porch with additional awning! No pets or indoor smoking. Tenant pays gas and electric.

First month's rent and security deposit required at lease signing. Please submit the required online rental application at www.buffalocityliving.com/apply first.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY HOUSING
How we qualify applicants:
>Previous landlord references
>Employment references
>Dates of eviction (if any)
>Current household income (Please note that we require applicants to prove their household income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent in order to qualify. Housing assistance payment amounts can be counted as part of the income requirement.)

>Credit and criminal background check - minimum *625 FICO credit score required (*conditional approvals may be available for one co-signer and/or applicant with a minimum 525 FICO credit score who pay last month's rent up-front.)

Advertised by Buffalo City Living, LLC, NY Licensed Real Estate Broker, 2626 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Preston Rd - Lower have any available units?
85 Preston Rd - Lower has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 Preston Rd - Lower have?
Some of 85 Preston Rd - Lower's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Preston Rd - Lower currently offering any rent specials?
85 Preston Rd - Lower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Preston Rd - Lower pet-friendly?
No, 85 Preston Rd - Lower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheektowaga.
Does 85 Preston Rd - Lower offer parking?
Yes, 85 Preston Rd - Lower does offer parking.
Does 85 Preston Rd - Lower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Preston Rd - Lower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Preston Rd - Lower have a pool?
No, 85 Preston Rd - Lower does not have a pool.
Does 85 Preston Rd - Lower have accessible units?
No, 85 Preston Rd - Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Preston Rd - Lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Preston Rd - Lower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Preston Rd - Lower have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Preston Rd - Lower does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 85 Preston Rd - Lower?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cheektowaga 2 BedroomsCheektowaga 3 Bedrooms
Cheektowaga Apartments with BalconyCheektowaga Dog Friendly Apartments
Cheektowaga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tonawanda, NYHamburg, NYOrchard Park, NY
Lockport, NYBuffalo, NY
Niagara Falls, NYKenmore, NY
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity