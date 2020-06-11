85 Preston Rd - Lower

Amenities

FOR RENT: Large 2 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in the Town of Cheektowaga! Property features natural hardwood floors, formal living and dining rooms, good sized bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, shared off-street parking and laundry hook-ups in basement. Enjoy warm summer nights on your front porch with additional awning! No pets or indoor smoking. Tenant pays gas and electric.



First month's rent and security deposit required at lease signing. Please submit the required online rental application at www.buffalocityliving.com/apply first.



How we qualify applicants:

>Previous landlord references

>Employment references

>Dates of eviction (if any)

>Current household income (Please note that we require applicants to prove their household income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent in order to qualify. Housing assistance payment amounts can be counted as part of the income requirement.)



>Credit and criminal background check - minimum *625 FICO credit score required (*conditional approvals may be available for one co-signer and/or applicant with a minimum 525 FICO credit score who pay last month's rent up-front.)



Advertised by Buffalo City Living, LLC, NY Licensed Real Estate Broker, 2626 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214.