21 Apartments for rent in Cheektowaga, NY with garage

Cheektowaga is Iroquoian meaning_Land of the Crabapples, _but you won't find any of those (whatever those are) here today.This town of 88,226 people is the second largest suburb of Buffalo, New York and has I-90 cutting through its center. Cheektowaga is a census designated place in Erie County and spans 29.5 square miles of land. The town was formed from Amherst back in 1829, and then reformed and reduced in size in 1851 after the formation of West Seneca. Originally a rural farming area pre-World War II, once the war broke out, the post World War subdivision boom brought in major factories, such as the Westinghouse Electric Corporation. This area has since become known for its hard working, blue collar citizens that make up much of its population even today. Although the town suffered decline during the 70s, 80s and early 90s, it is rapidly growing and attracting new businesses because of its excellent location. Surrounded by Buffalo, Seneca, Amherst, Lancaster and Depew, this town is primed for an economic boom! See more