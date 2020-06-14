Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Cheektowaga, NY with garage

21 Apartments for rent in Cheektowaga, NY with garage

Cheektowaga apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...

Sloan
Sloan
1 Unit Available
10 Village Lane
10 Village Lane, Sloan, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1313 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity! This spacious 3 bedroom ranch has it all... Partially finished basement, attached garage with enclosed patio off the back and central air! Available for move in right away.

80 Wellington Court
1 Unit Available
80 Wellington Court
80 Wellington Court, Williamsville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
Available 8/1 - Beautifully updated 2 Bedroom, 1 full bath, 1,008 Sq ft. 1st floor condo with 1 car detached garage in Fabulous location just a short walk to the heart of the village and the Lehigh Memory Trail.Williamsville schools.
Results within 5 miles of Cheektowaga

LaSalle
LaSalle
1 Unit Available
3124 Main St
3124 Main Street, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$400
GREAT COMMERCIAL SPACE AND BOOTHS ON MAIN ST - Property Id: 205370 DO NOT APPLY ONLINE. This is a commercial booth space, 6 rooms total.

3893 Seneca St.
1 Unit Available
3893 Seneca St.
3893 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
1000 sqft
3893 Seneca St. - Upper Available 07/01/20 Exceptionally maintained quiet upper apartment - Newly remodeled 1 bedroom upper apartment with den for rent. Unfurnished. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher included.

North Park
North Park
1 Unit Available
153 Lovering Ave - Lower
153 Lovering Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1384 sqft
FOR RENT: Spacious 3 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in high-demand North Buffalo! This tastefully updated unit features granite countertops, bright white kitchen cabinets and appliances, modern light fixtures while maintaining traditional charm with

688 Pleasant View Dr
1 Unit Available
688 Pleasant View Dr
688 Pleasant View Drive, Erie County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2432 sqft
FOR RENT: Beautiful 4 bed / 2.

185 Denrose Drive
1 Unit Available
185 Denrose Drive
185 Denrose Drive, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1460 sqft
Beautifully renovated second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo. Secure 4-unit building w/intercom entry. Minutes from the 290 Expressway & UB's North Campus. Open Concept floor plan. Brazillian cherry floors & cathedral ceilings.

Park Meadow
Park Meadow
1 Unit Available
753 Crescent Avenue
753 Crescent Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
3058 sqft
Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath upper. Kitchen appliances and washer dryer included. First month plus security deposit. Credit check. Virtual showings following COVID-19 guidelines.

4460 Chestnut Ridge
1 Unit Available
4460 Chestnut Ridge
4460 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1300 sqft
The newly built Deer Lakes Apartments are located within walking distance of UB's North Campus. Also near the 290 & 990 Expressways as well as the Niagara Falls Boulevard commercial district. Private entrances. In-unit washer & dryer.

4453 Chestnut Ridge Road
1 Unit Available
4453 Chestnut Ridge Road
4453 Chestnut Ridge Road, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
London Towne has one bedroom apartments located near Niagara Falls Boulevard, UB’s North Campus as well as the 290 & 990 Expressways. Eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & garbage disposal.

45 Stonington Lane
1 Unit Available
45 Stonington Lane
45 Stonington Ln, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
900 sqft
Stonington Park is located in a quiet setting, but has quick access to the 290 & 990 Expressways and just minutes from UB's North Campus. Private entranced apartments with in-unit washer & dryer. Rent includes: water, trash & basic cable TV.

4369 Chestnut Ridge Road
1 Unit Available
4369 Chestnut Ridge Road
4369 Chestnut Ridge Road, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
984 sqft
Liberty Square is conveniently located within walking distance of UB's North Campus. Close to the 290 & 990 Expressways as well as a major commercial district. Kitchen appliances & built-in wall air conditioner included.

469 Kaymar Drive
1 Unit Available
469 Kaymar Drive
469 Kaymar Dr, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
2634 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath side-by-side duplex is located near UB's North Campus. The property is also close to all of the conveniences Niagara Falls Boulevard offers and has great access to the 290 & 990 Expressways.
Results within 10 miles of Cheektowaga
Verified

Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes
6 Units Available
Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes
80 N Lake Dr, Orchard Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,190
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location next to Yates Park and minutes from Route 219. Apartments have spacious floor plans, attached garages and even finished basements. On-site maintenance for emergencies. Ability to pay rent online.

Grant Ferry
Grant Ferry
1 Unit Available
371 Lafayette ave. Upper
371 Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Unit Upper Available 08/01/20 Bright and beautiful 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 75026 3 Bed/Second Floor unit 1 bath Unfurnished 1,250 square feet $1,675 per month Credit and background check required Security deposit equals one month's rent

Waterfront
Waterfront
1 Unit Available
303 Lakefront Boulevard
303 Lakefront Boulevard, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1700 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to reside in one of Buffalo's most prestigious neighborhoods and enjoy the waterfont this summer living in this beautifully updated waterfront townhome! Each bedroom has it's own private full bathroom and there is a half

Albright
Albright
1 Unit Available
200 1/2 Bidwell Parkway
200 1/2 Bidwell Pkwy, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1450 sqft
This fabulous carriage house was built in 2005. Great room with remote gas fireplace, hardwood floors, bright and open spaces. Fully turnkey corporate rental, may be rented short or long term. Credit check and security depositrequired.

Riverside Park
Riverside Park
1 Unit Available
219 Skillen Street - 1
219 Skillen Street, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$450
625 sqft
RESIDENTIAL/COMMERCIAL LARGE NEW CONSTRUCTION GARAGE/STORAGE AREA (3 Car). Perfect for storage or small business owner looking for more space. Featuring very large space on both sides and open floor plan.

5099 Rockledge Drive
1 Unit Available
5099 Rockledge Drive
5099 Rockledge Drive, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
4017 sqft
Truly one of a kind custom home in Spaulding Lake features a dramatic entrance, open architecture, w/travertine tiles, soaring ceiling heights & custom turned staircase, etc. all built with the highest quality.

Front Park
Front Park
1 Unit Available
766 Columbus Parkway
766 Columbus Parkway, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
900 sqft
Bring Home Happiness in this totally renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in Historic Prospect Hill.

184 Sweeney Street
1 Unit Available
184 Sweeney Street
184 Sweeney Street, North Tonawanda, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1060 sqft
Beautifully renovated lofts located on the Historic Erie Canal in North Tonawanda. Walking distance to shopping & restaurants. Unit features: a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave as well as central air.
City Guide for Cheektowaga, NY

"Don't go around saying the world owes you a living. The world owes you nothing. It was here first." (-Mark Twain)

Cheektowaga is Iroquoian meaning_Land of the Crabapples, _but you won't find any of those (whatever those are) here today.This town of 88,226 people is the second largest suburb of Buffalo, New York and has I-90 cutting through its center. Cheektowaga is a census designated place in Erie County and spans 29.5 square miles of land. The town was formed from Amherst back in 1829, and then reformed and reduced in size in 1851 after the formation of West Seneca. Originally a rural farming area pre-World War II, once the war broke out, the post World War subdivision boom brought in major factories, such as the Westinghouse Electric Corporation. This area has since become known for its hard working, blue collar citizens that make up much of its population even today. Although the town suffered decline during the 70s, 80s and early 90s, it is rapidly growing and attracting new businesses because of its excellent location. Surrounded by Buffalo, Seneca, Amherst, Lancaster and Depew, this town is primed for an economic boom! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cheektowaga, NY

Cheektowaga apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

